KSI vs Logan Paul rematch: Eddie Hearn reveals six likely undercard fights, including women's world title clash

DAVE THOMPSON/ROUTE ONE PHOTOGRAPHY

Eddie Hearn has revealed a number of likely fighters who will feature on the undercard of KSI‘s rematch with Logan Paul.

The two YouTubers meet on 9 November and are in the thick of their respective training camps, with Hearn hard at work to ensure an undercard that will make boxing fans stand up and notice.

Billy Joe Saunders and Devin Haney have already been officially announced to be on the card, although their opponents have yet to be confirmed.

Hearn discussed more options for the card, including a second world title bout.

“KSI vs Logan Paul, Billy Joe Saunders vs... whoever the announcement is,” Hearn told IFL TV.

“Devin Haney’s opponent will be announced in due course, we’re just finalising. A women’s world title fight and then probably three or four of our younger guys coming through.

“Diego Pacheco, Ammo Williams maybe, Nikita Ababiy is a great fit for that card.

“Viddal against Shannon Briggs,” Hearn said jokingly. “There’s a lot of people calling for that.”

KSI and Paul fought to a majority draw first time around when they met in the amateur ranks and this time will be stripping off their headguards and putting on the 10oz gloves when they meet at the famous Staples Centre in Los Angeles.