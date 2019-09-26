KSI vs Logan Paul rematch: Eddie Hearn explains how his professional fighters can learn from two YouTube 'geniuses'

Getty Images

Eddie Hearn has sung the praises of KSI and Logan Paul ahead of their professional debuts on 9 November.

The two YouTube stars are in the thick of their respective training camps ahead of the rematch of their fight last year, which ended in a controversial majority decision draw in the amateur ranks.

Hearn has confirmed that both Billy Joe Saunders and Devin Haney will fight on the card as he prepares for a monster-sized event at the Staples Centre.

And Hearn believes that even the biggest and best fighters from his promotional company can learn from the two.

“They’re both geniuses, very clever people,” Hearn told The Sportsman.

“They’re well educated, they’ve built an incredible fan base and have generated a lot of money from that popularity.

“They’re very smart and social media is very important. They can definitely show fighters how to gain a following.

Hearn is set to announce a women’s world title fight on the undercard too, while it could also feature the likes of Diego Pacheco, Ammo Williams and Nikita Ababiy as he looks to tie his younger generation of fighters in with the ‘new crowd’ that is set to be drawn from the night of boxing.