KSI vs Logan Paul LIVE result: KSI wins to settle rivalry on points decision as YouTubers admit animosity was ‘to sell fight’

Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

KSI beat Logan Paul this evening at the Staples Centre as the YouTube pair finally settled their two-year long rivalry.

It was a majority draw in the amateur ranks first time around, but more than a year later KSI has finally settled the score with a points victory.

On the undercard, Billy Joe Saunders and Devin Haney successfully defended their belts in tougher than expected bouts.

Fight preview

What time is the main event?

Ring walks will be at around 4am, but that’s subject to change as always with boxing.

What channel is it on?

If you’re in the UK, it’s on Sky Sports Box Office and if you’re in the US, it’s on DAZN.

Who is on the undercard?

Billy Joe Saunders vs Marcelo Coceres (WBO super-middleweight fight)

Devin Haney vs Alfredo Santiago (WBC lightweight fight)

Ronny Rios bt Hugo Berrio

Diego Pacheco bt Aaron Casper

Reshat Mati bt Cody Peterson

Joshua Brueckner bt Tyler Smith