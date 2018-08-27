KSI vs Logan Paul: British YouTube star says he deserved to win fight ahead of planned rematch

KSI has claimed he deserved to win his white collar boxing match against fellow YouTube star Logan Paul, a fight which was dubbed the “biggest event in internet history”.

Conveniently for both parties, judges at the Manchester Arena on Saturday scored the contest a draw, paving the way for a money-spinning rematch next year.

The fight was to settle an online rivalry between 25-year-old Briton KSI – who boasts 19.4 million subscribers – and US star Paul, 23, who has 18.2 million.

KSI – real name Olajide Olatunji – branded the judges’ decision “bulls***” in a vlog on his YouTube channel on Monday.

“Personally I thought I won the fight in all honesty. He was absolutely gassed by the end of the fight and I was still ready to keep going,” he said.

“I was first to stand up every time after the break,” he added.

The fight was watched by 20,000 people inside the venue and millions more online, with many coughing up £7.50 for the full pay-per-view experience.





Speaking after the decision, KSI called for a rematch.

Paul agreed: "I think it's what the people want. Let's give them a mother***ing rematch... I feel like I won that fight, but it doesn’t matter. What happened, happened. The rematch is going to be f***ing crazy.”

The rematch has been pencilled in for February in the US, sources suggest, although a venue is yet to be decided. The smart money may be on Las Vegas or New York. Some commentators are already predicting that, if that ends in a draw, a third and final decider may be held in megarich Dubai.

It also appears even the lower card fights will go again at the next event. After self-described comedy gamer Deji lost to Jake Paul in one of the night’s earlier fights, he tweeted: “Just wanna congratulate [Jake Paul] on the win. Hope you can be a man and honour the rematch.”

But many fans were left somewhat disillusioned by the perceived anticlimax of the main event.

"The cynic in me says the refs will have been told to call it a draw to hype the rematch,” tweeted one watcher.

Another was perhaps more succinct. “A draw,” posted vlogger Edwin Burgos. “WTF.”