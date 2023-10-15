KSI v Tommy Fury LIVE: Boxing results as Logan Paul v Dillon Danis and main event end with shock results

KSI and Tommy Fury squared off in the boxing ring in a poorly executed contest defined by clinching and wild swinging. Fury, so composed in his win over Jake Paul earlier this year, seemed to want to match the unorthodox style of KSI but found himself confused as to how to tackle the fight.

A points deduction in the second round further put Fury on the back foot only for him to find a bit of momentum in the third round. The fight seemed even throughout with KSI’s corner adamant that he was in front on the cards. When the decision was announced in Fury’s favour, KSI was shocked and labelled the decision a ‘robbery; in his post-match interview causing Fury to brand him a ‘bad loser.

Moments before their encounter Logan Paul and Dillon Danis’ co-main event developed into a brawl that forced security to intervene.

Danis, who twice tried to choke out and wrestle Paul to the ground, was issued a disqualification after six rounds in which Paul dominated from start to finish. Months of bad blood between the two men came to a head as Paul remained composed and collected utilising a mix of jabs and heavy hooks to unsettle the former MMA fighter whose main goal was to avoid a knockout.

The scenes at the end of the fight led to Paul branding Danis a ‘coward’ and a joke of a fighter before he left the stage with the British crowd chanting his name.

01:26 , Mike Jones

Tommy Fury once more overcame the challenge of a game YouTube fighter by claiming a majority decision win over KSI in a scrappy cruiserweight headliner at a packed-out AO Arena in Manchester.

Fury has concentrated on lucrative crossover contests in recent months, seeing off Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia in February and now dispatching British foe KSI to extend his record to 10-0 as a professional.

With brother Tyson, the WBC heavyweight champion, at ringside, Fury landed several eye-catching blows but the bout underlined the relative novice status of both combatants with multiple clinches.

Sunday 15 October 2023 00:38 , Mike Jones

Tommy Fury is happy but not many other people are with that decision:

Sunday 15 October 2023 00:28 , Mike Jones

Logan Paul beat Dillon Danis in their highly anticipated grudge match in Manchester on Saturday night as the fight ended with an ugly brawl in the ring.

Danis was disqualified over his behaviour in the final round of this six-round boxing bout, which saw the American mixed martial artist put his opponent in a headlock and then swing for a security guard who entered the ring.

He had put on an extremely defensive performance up to that point, landing only nine punches through the first five rounds, before the fight descended into chaos. First Danis attempting a rugby tackle around the waist which Paul resisted, before the wild scenes at the finish.

Sunday 15 October 2023 00:25 , Mike Jones

Tyson Fury enjoyed that win for Tommy.

Sunday 15 October 2023 00:23 , Mike Jones

KSI labels that result as a ‘robbery’ and asks Fury how many jabs and shots did he land. Fury responds by calling KSI a ‘bad loser and a bum’.

Things are heated between these two once again, with KSI saying he’s up for a rematch as he thinks he was tonight’s real winner.

Sunday 15 October 2023 00:17 , Mike Jones

That is a shock! Tommy Fury is awarded the fight with scores of 57-57, 57-56, 57-56 and a majority decision. He starts to celebrate and knows he’s got lucky there.

What a surprise. KSI is dumbstruck at that decision.

Sunday 15 October 2023 00:12 , Mike Jones

Round 6: The last round. Tommy Fury needs a knockdown but the two fighters continue to grapple, clinch and disappoint.

KSI grills Fury with a right hand but meets one in return. There’s too many clinches still and Tommy Fury isn’t doing enough to win this fight.

The bell dings and KSI goes the distance. It’s been a poor fight from Fury and it could have cost him the decision. We’ll find out soon...

Sunday 15 October 2023 00:07 , Mike Jones

Round 5: KSI is throwing a lot of shots and still looks to have gas in the tank. This is a tough fight for Tommy Fury who seems a little lost out there tonight.

The gameplan for KSI is the get close and clinch as he’s up on the cards. Fury has no answer, he’s complaining a lot to the referee.

Time is running away from Fury. He needs a big last round.

Sunday 15 October 2023 00:03 , Mike Jones

Round 4: Halfway through the fight and Fury has work to do. He’s losing on the cards and needs to impose himself through the jab and combo which isn’t materialising.

KSI now seems desperate to get into the clinch and protect himself. It’s working for him.

A right-hand from KSI misses but he takes a knock from a left counter. Fury misses out on the finisher as he unloads a right hook that goes wide.

A tougher round to call but probably Fury’s. This is a close fight.

Saturday 14 October 2023 23:59 , Mike Jones

Round 3: KSI is sharper and quicker than Fury who is looking for the big shot. It comes through a left hook that catches KSI on the cheek.

The momentum is turning in his favour or so it seems. Fury is trying to lean on KSI and tire him out but the fight is too short for that to be totally effective.

Fury lands another decent hit at the end of the round and probably does enough to take the round.

Saturday 14 October 2023 23:55 , Mike Jones

Round 2: Tommy Fury is more composed at the start of the second and lands a counter-right on his opponent. The crowd chants for Fury now.

He swings for a right hook but misses and follows through with a shot to the back of the head. Fury is deducting a point for that shot.

KSI unleashes a combination of uppercut, overhead right, uppercut, overhead right. Not many of them hit though and there’s a lot of clinching going on.

Fury lands a left as KSI goes in for a straight right. Another solid round for KSI. This is an entertaining fight. Four rounds to go and it seems as though one of them will get knocked down at least.

Saturday 14 October 2023 23:51 , Mike Jones

Round 1: The two men stare each other down before the bell. KSI swings wildly and misses the mark as Fury commands the middle of the ring.

Fury gets into a clinch but KSI works the body. He then pings Fury with a straight right hand and gets the crowd going. Fury shakes it off and moves in again.

Fury lands a left jab on the chin and this is developing into a scrap. KSI thinks he’s got hit on the back of the head and he’s right. Fury gets away with one there.

KSI dances around on his toes with his hands low. The openings are there for Fury but KSI is quick on his feet and finds the body just as the bell goes.

Very exciting first round. Will KSI have enough stamina to keep this up?

Saturday 14 October 2023 23:44 , Mike Jones

The British national anthem is sung for both fighters which the fans appreciate a lot more than the American one, which is rather obvious to say.

All the anticipation has been building up to this fight. Can Tommy Fury knockout KSI or will the YouTuber spring a surprise result on the professional boxer?

We’re about to find out.

Saturday 14 October 2023 23:40 , Mike Jones

Here comes the headliner. KSI is driving, slowly, down the walkway in a lamborghini or it looks that way at least.

He steps out of the car and plays up to the crowd. The creator of Misfits boxing is drinking in the applause and adulation of the crowd.

He knows that they want a show and he’s putting it on for them. He looks fierce as he approaches the ring.

Saturday 14 October 2023 23:37 , Mike Jones

Tommy Fury is an awkward guy. His ringwalk sees him dance and twirl on his way to the ring but he doesn’t look comfortable doing so.

He’s more composed when he gets to the ring and starts to loosen up.

Now, he’s got to wait for KSI.

Saturday 14 October 2023 23:33 , Mike Jones

Now is the moment we’ve been waiting for.

Here comes Tommy Fury, wrapped in a fur robe and looking settled and slightly relaxed. John Fury leads him out and he’s flanked by Tyson.

Wonderwall plays through the arena speakers and the crowd are hyped.

Saturday 14 October 2023 23:27 , Mike Jones

Logan Paul is all smiles as he walks out of the ring with his brother Jake and the rest of the Paul family. An unbelievable ending to that fight can only be bettered by a knockout win in the main event.

KSI vs Tommy Fury is up next.

Saturday 14 October 2023 23:25 , Mike Jones

Take a look at how that fight ended:

Saturday 14 October 2023 23:23 , Mike Jones

Saturday 14 October 2023 23:21 , Mike Jones

The official result of the fight is a win for Logan Paul by disqualification. Dillon Danis’ behaviour in that last round was shocking and Paul calls him a coward in his post match interview.

Saturday 14 October 2023 23:18 , Mike Jones

Danis tried to yank Logan to the ground with a headlock and get pinned on the face as he hit the flow right at the end of the round. That’s what brought security into the ring as Danis started fighting them.

Jake Paul got into the mix too but Logan realised he’d already won that fight before the brawl.

Saturday 14 October 2023 23:16 , Mike Jones

Round 6: Now then, what will the final round have in store?

Dillon Danis has landed just nine punches in five rounds. Logan Paul comes out with a flurry of punches but only lands a couple. Danis seems as though he’s just avoiding a knockout. He doesn’t seem to want to win.

Paul has even stopped trying to defend. Danis is docked a point for trying to wrestle Paul to the ground and the crowd has completely changed their allegiance. They’re chanting for Logan to finish this off.

Danis falls to the ground and wilding swings after Paul, the fight descends into a brawl and security storms the ring. Danis tries to fight them off as Logan stands on the ropes celebrating.

Danis has embarrased himself with that performance. Awful stuff from him.

Saturday 14 October 2023 23:11 , Mike Jones

Round 5: Has Danis’ gameplan to tire out Logan Paul worked? It doesn’t seem as though it has.

Logan works the body and a gets Danis into the corner. He replies with an overhead right that Paul manages to brush off. It’s been a heavily one-sided affair.

Danis can’t really touch Paul and is reluctant to throw the punches required to win this fight. It’s all going Logan’s way.

Saturday 14 October 2023 23:06 , Mike Jones

Round 4: Danis lands a nice right early in the round and worries Paul a little bit. Paul stands off Danis and invites the former mma fighter to unload a few punches.

Paul finds the body then the head with a one-two combo.

Danis remains reserved and is knocked off balance with a strong right hook from Paul. The next combo doesn’t get through the guard and the crowd are starting to get restless.

Saturday 14 October 2023 23:02 , Mike Jones

Round 3: Logan Paul ended that round beautifully but has he tired himself out? We’ll see.

Paul is still watchful and doesn’t overcommit at the start of the third. Danis’ left eye is starting to bruise. Logan works the body with a couple of jabs the clinches as Danis steps onto him.

It’s smart play.

Danis mocks Paul then misses his first real attempt at a combo. Logan goes through the guard and lands one on the nose. He’s won every round so far but the knockout doesn’t seem close.

Three to go.

Saturday 14 October 2023 22:58 , Mike Jones

Round 2: Dillon Danis’ corner say that Logan Paul hasn’t got the power to hurt Danis. Paul needs to show he can impose himself on this fight.

He’s stepping forward looking to engage but Danis is being cagey and evading. There are a few boos from the crowd who want some action.

Paul throws a couple of straight rights with limited success, Danis just stands there. He’s staying behind his guard. Paul clips Danis with a left hook and rocks him.

He unloads a furious flurry on his opponent and pins him in the corner but Danis doesn’t go down. The bell goes and Paul takes another round.

Saturday 14 October 2023 22:54 , Mike Jones

Round 1: Logan Paul starts with a few jabs which hit the guard so he switches it up to with a hit to the body. Dillon Danis is eyeing up his opponent and waiting for a opening.

This is his boxing debut remember.

Logan Paul is the aggressor. He lands a few nice round shots to the body and keeps Danis on his toes. Paul’s reach is working in his favour, Danis can’t really close the gap.

Paul takes the first round.

Saturday 14 October 2023 22:51 , Mike Jones

The crowd has quickly decided that they’ll be backing Dillon Danis tonight. The referee gives the fighters they’re instructions as security crowd around the two men.

Logan Paul repeatedly says ‘I forgive you, I forgive you’ to Dillon Danis which seems to rile up the former mma fighter.

Here we go...

Saturday 14 October 2023 22:46 , Mike Jones

Logan Paul always has a look of nervous anticipation before he fights. That was expected when he faced up against Floyd Mayweather but he’s got the same look on his face tonight.

The fight is on hold while the American national anthem is sung. The very British Manchester crowd aren’t feeling this one unsurprisingly.

Saturday 14 October 2023 22:44 , Mike Jones

Dillon Danis is announced for his ringwalk and the crowd greet his name with loud boos. Danis heads out and those boos morph into a smattering of cheers.

Danis looks extremely confident and is strutting around the ring.

Saturday 14 October 2023 22:43 , Mike Jones

Here’s Logan.

He’s wearing a diamond necklace that says Prime on it, advertising his sports drink company with KSI. His brother, Jake Paul, comes out as part of his entourage.

There’s a slight cut on Logan’s right cheek where he was hit with the microphone by Dillon Danis at the press conference. The crowd love it.

Saturday 14 October 2023 22:40 , Mike Jones

Tyson Fury has been sent into KSI’s changing room to watch the gloves being wrapped. If ever there was an intimidating guy to send across it’s the current heavyweight champion.

First up though, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis will be settling their score inside the ring.

Saturday 14 October 2023 22:33 , Mike Jones

No surprises that heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is backing his brother this evening:

Saturday 14 October 2023 22:30 , Mike Jones

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis bid to end their bitter feud as they meet in the boxing ring.

YouTuber Paul has shown himself to be multi-talented in recent years, crossing into WWE, boxing and business. In his boxing venture, the American has even faced the great Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout, while his primary business is the energy drink company Prime, which he launched with ex-opponent KSI.

Now, the 28-year-old takes on 30-year-old Danis, a jiu-jitsu champion with experience in mixed martial arts, who is also a former teammate of UFC star Conor McGregor.

Who will come out on top?

Saturday 14 October 2023 22:26 , Mike Jones

Now we get to the main two fights. Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis is up first. There’s been a lot of mud slinging and personal insults thrown around by these two.

This fight is personal and filled with disrespect. Paul is the favourite but Danis fancies his chances.

Saturday 14 October 2023 22:23 , Mike Jones

Life comes at you fast, @SlimmySlim94 with the huge comeback win in a high energy match. #XSeries10 | #KSIFury | #PaulDanis | Buy the PPV now at https://t.co/FoiaUucI53 pic.twitter.com/jZvt6gSkiK — DAZN Boxing | Buy #KSIFury & #PaulDanis on DAZN (@DAZNBoxing) October 14, 2023

Saturday 14 October 2023 22:21 , Mike Jones

Slim becomes the new Misfits middleweight champion and he starts dancing in celebration after his victory is announced.

He said: “What a fight, he made me work. I thanked him for pushing me in those first few rounds. Salt is a patient fighter and the first couple of rounds he had me.

“I caught him with a straight right hand and it worked.”

Saturday 14 October 2023 22:17 , Mike Jones

Back-to-back defeats now for Salt Papi as Slim continues his undefeated streak. He had a tough opening couple of rounds but responded well in the third and stepped up in the fourth.

The Hitman gets over the line.

Saturday 14 October 2023 22:15 , Mike Jones

Round 4: Bang! A straight right hand from Slim nails Salt Papi right on the chin. Salt’s head goes back and Slim lands another hit to the head.

Somehow Salt stays on his feet and Slim goes for the win. He gets an uppercut through Salt’s guard and nails him with another right hand. Salt gets off the ropes and slowly walks forward.

Both men look tired but Slim is landing the combinations. Down! Salt hits the canvas.

He recovers to get up but looks out of it, Slim advances, lands shot after shot and the referee calls it.

Slim wins by TKO!

Saturday 14 October 2023 22:11 , Mike Jones

Round 3: Salt comes in with a couple of left-handed uppercuts and finds the body. He seems to be in control and pins Slim with a left hook.

There’s a cut developing over Slim’s left eye as Salt Papi continues to advance. Slim lands a right hand but Salt just smiles as he shrugs off the hit.

The end of this round sees the fighters clinch and grapple but Slim lands and left then a right to end the round well. All to play for with two rounds left.

Saturday 14 October 2023 22:07 , Mike Jones

Round 2: Salt Papi puts Slim on the ropes and lets his hands go. He weaves and shakes as gets a few to land but looks to have taken a hit to his forehead.

A combo from Salt sees his left hand blocked before the right comes round and finds the chin of Slim. Slim connects with a couple of nice jabs himself.

They’re slugging it out a bit here and Salt’s right eye is beginning to swell up.

Saturday 14 October 2023 22:03 , Mike Jones

Round 1: Salt Papi is a southpaw and likes to throw the right hand jab. Slim is the taller man and has the longer reach. Salt Papi tries to fling Slim into the corner with a flurry of short rapid punches.

Slim takes a few to the body and shifts away. He looks gangly as he tries to get into the fight with a bit of aggression. Three left hooks from Salt land on Slim’s chin but none seem too forceful.

Salt has done a good job of getting inside Slim’s reach, he may have done enough to take this first round.

Saturday 14 October 2023 21:58 , Mike Jones

This fight is a contest for another belt - the Misfits middleweight one - if that matters to anyone.

There’ll be five, three minute rounds if is goes the distance. Slim is the heavy favourite with his unbeaten record thru six fights so far. Salt Papi’s record is four fights, three wins, one defeat.

Both men are crowd favourites so this one will might split the watching fans.

Saturday 14 October 2023 21:55 , Mike Jones

Slim Albaher puts on a show for his walkout. Five dancers, dressed as ninjas head out first and get the crowd going. Slim then dances his way to the ring with a bit of shadow boxing thrown in there.

Saturday 14 October 2023 21:53 , Mike Jones

Here comes Salt Papi.

This guy strolls out with a smile on his face and looks relaxed. He gees himself up as he gets to the ring and will want to put in a strong performance.

Saturday 14 October 2023 21:48 , Mike Jones

Dillon Danis will box Logan Paul in Manchester this weekend, on the same card that pits KSI against Tommy Fury. But just who is Danis?

The American, 30, has never competed in a boxing match before, with his experience instead coming in jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts.

However, Danis has not fought in MMA in four years, and he only has two professional bouts to his name. Danis did win both via first-round submission, though his latter opponent – Max Humphrey – went 3-3 with his loss to Danis and has not competed since. Meanwhile, Danis’s first opponent – Kyle Walker (not to be confused with the Premier League footballer) – fell to 2-5 by losing to Danis. Walker has also not fought since.

Saturday 14 October 2023 21:42 , Mike Jones

Alright then, one more fight left on the undercard before the two co-main events. Salt Papi vs Slim Albaher is up next and if it’s anything like the previous bout then the fans are in for a treat.

Saturday 14 October 2023 21:41 , Mike Jones

And here’s Tommy Fury! Surely, he’s got this fight in the bag tonight.

Will KSI earn a shock victory in the main event or can Fury back up his victory over Jake Paul by beating another influencer?

Saturday 14 October 2023 21:36 , Mike Jones

Saturday 14 October 2023 21:35 , Mike Jones

The judges scores are in. They see the fight 49-44, 49-44, 48-45 and award it to Deen The Great. He regains his Misfits title with a counter-punching gameplan that worked wonderfully in the first four rounds.

Saturday 14 October 2023 21:33 , Mike Jones

Without a doubt this was the fight of the night so far. Deen The Great dominated the first four rounds, got two knockdowns but couldn’t end his opponent.

Walid Sharks finished off the fight brilliantly and almost stole victory from defeat. He couldn’t get it done and it’s a formality for the judges.

Let’s see what the official result is...

Saturday 14 October 2023 21:30 , Mike Jones

Round 5: Walid Sharks makes it into the final round. A counter-right lands once more from Deen The Great. It’s rinse and repeat from the champion.

Deen is floating through the round. Clinching, grappling and evading. He’s not throwing any punches and gets pined on the chin. Walid throws him out of the ring, then bangs him on the chin once more.

The crowd starts to chant for the challenger who is hammering Deen The Great. Deen is pinned to the ropes and gets hit repeatedly.

That is a fantastic end to the fight from Walid Sharks but Deen The Great gets to the bell. He’s done enough to keep hold of the belt but was rocking right at the end.

Saturday 14 October 2023 21:26 , Mike Jones

Round 4: Deen The Great will want this KO. Two heavy counters hit the right side of Walid’s face. Deen has utilised that assault perfectly tonight.

Deen lands a big right hand and Walid is dazed. He takes a lot of hits before the referee splits the fighters up.

Another counter-right from Deen drills Walid on the nose and he’s all over the place. His corner must be thinking about the towel. Somehow Walid is still on his feet, he’s trying to get Deen on the ropes but the champion is biding his time and waiting for the KO blow.

One round to go. This has been the fight of the night so far.

Saturday 14 October 2023 21:22 , Mike Jones

Round 3: Deen The Great is letting Walid advance and then unleashing some heavy right hands. He lands two, three shots to the head and continues to dominate the fight.

Walid lands a straight left then pins Deen on the chin. The champion doesn’t flinch and blood is streaming from Walid’s nose, for every punch he lands, he’s taking a few himself.

The good news is that Walid seems to have recovered from his knockdowns and looks steady again. A counter-right from Deen knocks the mouthpiece out of Walid’s head, how has the challenger stayed on his feet there?

Walid looks to be in a bad way. There’s only one fighter winning this fight at the minute.

Saturday 14 October 2023 21:18 , Mike Jones

Round 2: Walid misses with a quick flourish allowing Deen The Great to open up. He nails a straight right hand and stuns Walid who goes down.

Walid gets to his feet on the count of six but he is so shaky. Deen advances, throws a few punches and doesn’t get the knockout he’s looking for.

The challenger lands a couple of counters but takes a counter to the chin.

Walid is down! Deen pins him on the chin and floors him with 20 seconds left to go in the round. Deen The Great steps it up but Walid gets off the canvas and makes it to the bell.

Saturday 14 October 2023 21:13 , Mike Jones

Round 1: Wow! Walid Sharks lands the first blow with a left hook to Deen’s chin. The champions is okay and throws a jab back at Walid.

Walid lands another big blow that Deen shakes off. The early stages are going to the challenger.

Deen unleashes a combo and gets a right to the body to land flush. He’s a quick puncher but Walid has imposed himself on the fight. Two big right hands hit Deen on the head but he brushes them off. Great resistance from the American.

Very good first round. Walid nicking it for me.

Saturday 14 October 2023 21:10 , Mike Jones

This bout is another five rounder. There’s a made-up belt on the line and a bit of bad blood between the fighters. It should be an entertaining one.

Walid Sharks seems to have a twinkle in his eye and he looks keen for this one. Deen The Great is loosening up, he seems more focused and has more to lose.

Saturday 14 October 2023 21:07 , Mike Jones

Deen The Great is the defending champion in this Misfits category. He won the belt against Walid Sharks and looks to hold onto it this evening.

Deen has been giving out a few verbals ahead of this one, he wants to prove that the first fight wasn’t a fluke and that he is the better fighter.

Saturday 14 October 2023 21:04 , Mike Jones

Up next is a rematch. Deen The Great takes on Walid Sharks for the Misfits’ lightweight belt.

Walid is cocky, arrogant and believes in himself. He’ll be looking for a knockout tonight.

Saturday 14 October 2023 21:03 , Mike Jones

KSI sounds confident ahead of his fight against Tommy Fury. He says he’s going land a big hit on the professional boxer which which will stop him advancing.

The headline fight is inching ever closer. Two more to go until Logan Paul and Dillon Danis take to the ring, then it’ll be KSI’s turn.

Saturday 14 October 2023 20:57 , Mike Jones

Logan Paul is in the building.

Saturday 14 October 2023 20:54 , Mike Jones

Five rounds of tepid boxing ends with a unanimous decision. Anthony Taylor is scored 49-45 as the winner by all three judges and becomes the new Misfits light-heavyweight champion.

Taylor drops to the canvas in relief before screaming and celebrating in front of the fans. He deserved the win.

Saturday 14 October 2023 20:52 , Mike Jones

Round 5: Taylor sprints at Kenny and slips. He falls to the floor but it’s not a knockdown. Kenny unleashes some shots but they’re erratic and don’t quite land.

The flurry seems to have tired Kenny who falls back on the grapple and clinch. Half of the round is over and he needs to knockout Taylor.

That’s not going to happen.

It doesn’t. Taylor stays inside and frustrates Kenny until the bell. This is going to be an easy decision for the judges.

Saturday 14 October 2023 20:48 , Mike Jones

Round 4: Taylor looks to get inside and land his punches but slips on the canvas. As he’s regaining his balance Kenny comes in for a wild hit and slips himself, hitting the floor.

A point is then taken away from Kenny for holding too long on Taylor.

This hasn’t been a good fight, in either entertainment or skill. A knockout in the last round might rescue it. Kenny is going to need to step up his game massively.

Saturday 14 October 2023 20:43 , Mike Jones

Round 3: Kenny gets a bit of a telling off by his coach and corner for this performance. They want him to exert a bit of authority on the fight.

Kenny hits Taylor with a low blow and the fight is paused while Taylor recovers. Taylor’s wild style catches Kenny who finally gets a straight right through the guard.

The frustration continues to grow for Kenny who probably hasn’t taken a round yet. Taylor’s three for three just for the willingness to throw punches.

Saturday 14 October 2023 20:39 , Mike Jones

Round 2: Taylor’s wild but quick flurry of punches gets a bit of success as he lands a left hand on Kenny’s chin. The unpredictable and sketchy shots from Taylor seem to have Kenny confused.

In the clinch Taylor continues to try and work the body. He’s throwing a lot of punches, most aren’t landing and those that do don’t seem to be hurting Kenny.

Another watchful round from Kenny who is preferring to hold rather than risk getting hit in the face.

Saturday 14 October 2023 20:35 , Mike Jones

Round 1: Anthony Taylor sprints into the ring and immediately grabs hold of King Kenny without throwing a punch. ‘Kenny, Kenny, Kenny!’ chants the crowd as the fight actually starts.

Taylor is wild with his shots as Kenny looks to throw out a few jabs. Taylor is trying to get inside and unleash his overhead right. He’s not landing it though and there’s a lot of clinching.

It’s all very scrappy.

Saturday 14 October 2023 20:31 , Mike Jones

No doubt about it, King Kenny is the man for this crowd. Huge cheers for the Brit as he takes on the American Taylor. The fighters get their instructions.

Let’s go...

Saturday 14 October 2023 20:29 , Mike Jones

King Kenny is more reserved. He strides out to the ring and raises his gloves to the crowd who greet him with a decent amount of applause.

I guess he’s the crowd favourite tonight.

Saturday 14 October 2023 20:26 , Mike Jones

Anthony Taylor makes his ring walk dressed as a pink cowboy, he accompanied by four cowgirls and dances his way to the ring. There’s no shortage of confidence from this man right here.

Saturday 14 October 2023 20:25 , Mike Jones

The action keeps on flowing as King Kenny is preparing to face Anthony Taylor in the ring next up. Kenny has a 10-inch reach advantage over his opponent.

This one is going to be a five round fight and those in the know believe it will be one of the closest match-ups of the evening.

Saturday 14 October 2023 20:22 , Mike Jones

A couple of photos from the earlier tag team fight. BDave earned himself a knockdown with his quick flurries.

Saturday 14 October 2023 20:19 , Mike Jones

Two undercard fights have been and gone, three more to go until the first of tonight’s headline events. KSI is in the building and looks determined to shock Tommy Fury.

Saturday 14 October 2023 20:18 , Mike Jones

The judges scores are in. All of the judges score the fight 40-36 in favour of My Mate Nate!

He threw and landed the most punches, hid behind his jab well and executed a fine gameplan to take the fight.

Saturday 14 October 2023 20:16 , Mike Jones

As we wait for the judges’ decision, here’s a bit of reaction from the earlier tag-team draw:

Saturday 14 October 2023 20:15 , Mike Jones

Round 4: Into the final round, who’s going to take it?

Nunes comes out of the blocks quickly but Nate’s footwork is strong and he shimmies away from the combo. Nate lands a couple of uppercuts but gets hit by a big overhead right from Nunes.

Both fighters look tired now and begin to clinch. A left to the body from Nunes lands and he weaves away from the final combo of punches from Nate.

No standout performers so the judges are in for another tricky decision.

Saturday 14 October 2023 20:11 , Mike Jones

Round 3: My Mate Nate’s success is coming from the jab but it doesn’t look as though he has the power to hurt Nunes. An uppercut from Nate lands on Nunes’ chin but the Brazilian comes back with a flurry of body shots.

Nunes gets another one to land despite Nate dropping his guard to protect his right ribs. This is a more tactical round with decent shot for both men.

A tough one to call.

Saturday 14 October 2023 20:07 , Mike Jones

Round 2: Nate comes forward for a right hook but gets clipped by a counter jab from Nunes. Nunes is quick to evade and tire out Nate but the man from Thailand is patient and moves from the body to the head with his jabs.

Nunes is peppering Nate’s body and repeatedly gets his punches to land. This will take it’s toll on Nate as the fight goes on.

There are a lot of punches missing the target, this round goes to Nunes but it was a close one for me. The fight may come down to who has the legs to last the next two rounds.

Saturday 14 October 2023 20:02 , Mike Jones

Round 1: My Mate Nate shields his head and sticks behind his jab. Nunes tries to boss the centre of the ring but is clipped by a one-two from Nate.

Nate sends in a three punch combination but stays away from a counter-attack. Another good straight right from Nate hits Nunes on the chin but the Brazilian responds with a shot to the body.

It’s been a slow but composed start to this fight. My Mate Nate’s round for sure.

Saturday 14 October 2023 19:59 , Mike Jones

My Mate Nate is representing Thailand for this fight, Nunes comes from Brazil and has a sketchy record from his four previous fights - two wins, one draw, one defeat.

This could go either way.

Saturday 14 October 2023 19:57 , Mike Jones

My Mate Nate is the first fighter heading into the ring. He looks a little nervous, but plays up to the crowd.

Whindersson Nunes is a different proposition entirely. He looks dangerous and struts to the ring. This should be another entertaining scrap.

Saturday 14 October 2023 19:53 , Mike Jones

Whindersson Nunes vs My Mate Nate is the next fight on the cards and the hype for these influencers is just starting. Lots of interviews talking about how many followers they have in the build-up.

That’s their bread and butter I suppose.

This fight is another four round one and should provide a more coherent look at how good the fighters actually are.

Saturday 14 October 2023 19:51 , Mike Jones

Saturday 14 October 2023 19:48 , Mike Jones

It’s a draw! One of the judges scores it 39-37 to Pineda & BDave, the next sees it 39-37 for Wassabi & NichLmao, the final judge scores it 38-38.

The Misfits tag-team titles are shared.

Saturday 14 October 2023 19:45 , Mike Jones

As we wait for the results, lets assess that tag-team fight. It was so bizarre and the quickness of the tags means that no fighter ever gets into any rhythm.

The skills were sloppy but it was entertaining with a few knockdowns and some heavy hits landed. I’ve no idea how the judges are going to score this though, but we’re about to find out...

Saturday 14 October 2023 19:43 , Mike Jones

Round 4: By my count, NichLmao and Alex Wassabi took the first and third rounds with Pineda and BDave clearly winning the second.

NichLmao connects with a nice straight right to Pineda’s face. Pineda seems a bit more reserved now and tags out after a minute.

BDave and Wassabi go toe-to-toe again for 30 seconds. Pineda get tagged back in but Wasabi stays in the ring. He’s beamed in the head by Pineda who looks confident again.

One minute to go as NichLmao is tagged back in. With 20 seconds to go BDave comes in and lands two heavy right hooks. Is that enough for him to take the round?

Saturday 14 October 2023 19:39 , Mike Jones

Round 3: Pineda and Wassabi come out for the third. They clinch and wrestle with each other. Pineda lands another nice right hook before the fighters tag out.

NichLmao and BDave takeover with BDave using his speed. NichLmao gets the better of the exchanges with a couple of body shots forcing BDave to tap out.

Pineda and NichLmao throw a few jabs at each other before Wassabi is brought back in. Wassabi lands one on Pineda’s chin and he brings BDave back into the ring.

Shot! Wassabi comes over the top and lands a heavy shot on BDave who stays on his feet and responds aggressively. Both fighters tag out and the round ends.

One more to go.

Saturday 14 October 2023 19:35 , Mike Jones

Round 2: Nichlmao and Pineda start off the second round. Pineda lands an overhead right and fancies it. He comes out swinging but gasses himself and tags BDave in.

NichLmao tags in Wassabi at the same time.

BDave is a quick puncher, he rocks Wassabi who wobbles. He’s shaky on his feet but grapples and avoids a knockdown. A solid right hand from Wassabi forces BDave to tap out and the original duos are back in the ring.

NichLmao and Pineda are grappling rather than punching. Pineda calls out Wassabi and the 33-year-old is tagged back in. Pineda lands a big right hook and Wassabi looks in trouble.

The bell goes. Pineda and BDave took that round but this is so frantic it’s hard to tell.

Saturday 14 October 2023 19:31 , Mike Jones

Round 1: BDave and NichLmao are the two fighters that start off this match. The pair trade blows and wild swings with BDave getting pinned on the chin.

He tags out earlier on and brings Luis Pineda into the ring after just 30 seconds. NichLmao falls behind a couple of jabs before tapping in Alex Wassabi.

Wassabi comes in and immediately grills Pineda in the chin. Pineda goes down!

He spits out the mouthpiece and tags BDave back into the ring. BDave unleashes a flurry of punches and clips Wassabi who hits the canvas! What is going on?

The round ends with NichLmao seeing out the time. Two knockdowns in the first round.

Saturday 14 October 2023 19:24 , Mike Jones

Alex Wassabi is my new favourite. He’s striding to the ring to a chorus of boos but the guy has a sparkly cape on so he’s obviously confident.

All four fighters are now being issued their instructions. We’re about to get underway...

Saturday 14 October 2023 19:23 , Mike Jones

NichLmao & Alex Wassabi are the favoured team for tonight’s fight. They make their own ringwalks to muted cheers and celebrations.

It seems the crowd are a bit confused about what’s going to happen when this fight kicks off.

Saturday 14 October 2023 19:21 , Mike Jones

BDave is the first guy to make the ringwalk and comes out to ‘Sweet Caroline’ which just hasn’t got the right vibe here.

The Lionesses made it their anthem for their victory at the Euros, they own this song now.

Saturday 14 October 2023 19:18 , Mike Jones

The first fight of the night on the main card is a tag-team one as NichLmao & Alex Wassabi take on Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave.

I’ve got to admit, I’ve never seen a tag-team fight before so I’m very intrigued to see how this one goes.

Their are four, three-minute rounds schedule with the Misfits tag-team championship on the line.

KSI vs Tommy Fury full Misfits card

Saturday 14 October 2023 19:17 , Mike Jones

• KSI vs Tommy Fury

• Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

• Salt Papi vs Slim Albaher

• Deen The Great vs Walid Sharks II

• King Kenny vs Anthony Taylor

• Whindersson Nunes vs My Mate Nate

• NichLmao & Alex Wassabi vs Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave

Saturday 14 October 2023 19:16 , Mike Jones

Drake has taken to Instagram to confirm a massive bet, having placed $850,000 on Logan Paul to knock out Dillon Danis on Saturday (14 October).

YouTube star Paul, who has ventured into boxing, WWE and business in recent years, is due to box fellow American Danis in Manchester, on the undercard of KSI vs Tommy Fury.

And Canadian rapper Drake, who is known to place sizeable bets on fights (and often to lose those bets), has shared a screenshot of a betting slip for Paul, 28, to knock out Danis, 30, who is best known as a former teammate of UFC icon Conor McGregor.

Saturday 14 October 2023 19:11 , Mike Jones

The AO Arena in Manchester is hosting tonight’s event and it is packed already. There’s not a seat left available which is insane when you consider that none of the undercard fights have even started yet.

Crossover boxing is getting the general public very interested.

Saturday 14 October 2023 19:07 , Mike Jones

KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) and Logan Paul rose to fame on YouTube before making the crossover into boxing and business, launching the energy drink company Prime together in 2022.

The pair have fought each other twice, once in 2018 then again in a more high profile match at the Staples Center in 2019, with KSI taking the second bout on a split decision in Los Angeles and Paul later facing Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout.

Both headling tonight’s event which is just getting started on DAZN.

Saturday 14 October 2023 19:03 , Mike Jones

Logan Paul has responded to speculation that his fight with Dillon Danis may be cancelled after he took a blow to the face in their pre-fight press conference.

The pair went head-to-head in Manchester on Thursday and continued to goad each other throwing around insults. Paul then threw a bottle at Danis, who responded by launcing a microphone at his face from a couple of feet away.

Footage later emerged showing blood coming from the side of his face but Paul says the fight is still going ahead this evening.

Saturday 14 October 2023 18:58 , Jack Rathborn

Jiu-jitsu superstar and black belt Gordon Ryan is in Logan Paul’s corner tonight.

Ryan, who is a five–time ADCC World champion, showing support to Paul evidently stings Danis a little, given he is part of the MMA community.

With Danis slinging insults at both men in the final hours before their fight.

This kid calls himself a fighter but needs another man to protect him 😂 https://t.co/qWAyjVcHDG pic.twitter.com/v39bNjKWPr — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 13, 2023

Saturday 14 October 2023 18:53 , Mike Jones

The early preliminary fights have been underway for a while Manchester. DTG stopped S-X to claim a first round knockout win while Astrid Wett won a majority decision win over Alexia Grace.

Tempo Arts is crowned the Misfits World Heavyweight Champion with a split decision win over Chase De Moor.

Swarmz, a fan favourite in crossover boxing after his fight with KSI, was beaten by late replacement Ed Matthews.

