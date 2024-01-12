KSI’s Misfits boxing promotion has licences suspended ‘in interest of fighter safety’

Misfits Boxing, the promotion launched by YouTube star KSI, has had its licences suspended by the Professional Boxing Association (PBA).

The PBA announced on Friday (12 January) that it had made the decision “in the interest of boxer safety”, accusing Misfits of “clear violations of the PBA’s rules and regulations” and “bringing boxing into disrepute”. The PBA added that disciplinary hearings would follow.

Since 2022, Misfits has staged numerous boxing events with the help of Wasserman Boxing, with KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) headlining several of them. Most recently, the YouTube star fought Tommy Fury – the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson – in October.

The performances of both Britons were widely criticised after the fight, which Fury won via decision. The result was in fact changed due to an error on the scorecards, though both the original and amended results had Fury winning.

Five months earlier, the PBA overturned KSI’s knockout win over Joe Fournier due to the YouTuber’s use of an illegal elbow strike.

Misfits Boxing: Due to the clear violations of the PBA’s rules and regulations, bringing boxing into disrepute and in the interest of boxer safety, Misfits Boxing Promoters’ licences have been suspended and disciplinary hearings will follow for such licence holders. — Professional Boxing Association (@PBABoxing) January 12, 2024

On the undercard of KSI vs Fury, former mixed martial artist Dillon Danis made his boxing debut against social-media star Logan Paul. Danis attempted a jiu-jitsu choke in the final round, leading security to enter the ring as a brawl broke out between the two Americans. Paul was then declared the winner by disqualification – a result that Danis appealed with the PBA.

Misfits is due to stage an event at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on 20 January, headlined by a fight between TikTok star Ed Matthews and a mystery opponent. The Independent has contacted Misfits for comment.