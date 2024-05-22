KSHSAA state track meet will see slight changes due to construction

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State track has been coming to Wichita State for over 50 years, and it begins on Friday. The east side of Cessna Stadium is undergoing renovations, so attendees will see some changes. Kyle Doperalski with KSHSAA says there is a long list of similarities and a short list of differences.

The east side has portable bleachers that will seat 1,500 people compared to 12,000 with the old bleachers. There will also be portable restrooms and concessions on that side.

“There was significantly more seating last year, and it was not filled,” Doperalski said. “Normally, in the past, team camps have all been on the east side, and that’s still going to be the case, but instead of being on the bleachers or underneath, there is some flat ground, gravel where they used to be – that’s where camps will be this year.”

The east side was supposed to be done before the 2024 state track, but WSU rejected the first bid.

“We view this as a short-term sacrifice for long-term gain,” Doperalski said. “Kevin talked about what this facility is going to be like for the next 54 years, and we sure have enjoyed it for the last 54 years. Here, in the interim, is it what we’re used to? No. It is ideal? No. But in Kansas, the great ones adjust, and we’re going to adjust moving forward, and we’re looking forward to a great event.”

Construction will start again after the state track and go in phases. The east side is expected to be done before the state track next year. Then, the event level will begin. After the 2026 state track, they will start on the west side.

There will be golf cart rides for those who need to park in a different area on campus. Fans are able to bring lawn chairs.

Find more information on the state track meet here and the renovations here.

