KSHSAA releases state basketball sites, Manhattan back on list

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Summer is here, but Kansas high schools already have their eyes set on a state title on the basketball court.

The Kansas High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) released the host locations for the 2024-25 state basketball tournaments Thursday.

Host sites for the 2025 Kansas high school state basketball tournaments:

6A – Koch Arena, Wichita

5A – White Auditorium, Emporia

4A – Tony’s Pizza Event Center, Salina

3A – Hutchinson Sports Arena, Hutchinson

2A – Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan

1A DI – United Wireless Arena, Dodge City

1A DII – Colby Event Center, Colby

The most newsworthy update is the 2A classification’s return to Bramlage Coliseum (home of K-State basketball) after the tournament was held at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City in 2024.

The 2025 Kansas high school state tournaments will take place March 12-15.

