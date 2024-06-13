KSHSAA approves postseason schedule changes, esports could be coming soon

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State High School Athletics Association Executive Board announced it has approved several postseason schedule changes for football, basketball, wrestling, and track and field.

The changes were approved at the Executive Board Meeting on June 12 and 13, according to a news release. The postseason formats are set by the KSHSAA Executive Board each year.

Here are the changes coming to each sport.

Basketball

Beginning in March 2026, the state basketball tournaments will be moving to four total sites. Four facilities will play host to the seven classifications and 14 championships.

By honoring the KSHSAA membership voted in the fall of 2023 to qualify eight boys’ teams and eight girls’ teams involved at the final site, modifications to the daily schedule will be developed.

The schedule and other event details, including classification designations for each site and venue selection, will be determined and announced following the 2024-25 basketball season.

Football

As announced in January, the state football championships will be moving to three sites, with three games being played at each site. The executive board approved the following sites and schedule for 2024:

Emporia State University:

Class 6A — Friday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m.

Class 4A — Saturday, Nov. 30 at 1 p.m.

Class 5A — Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.

Hutchinson Community College:

Class 2A — Friday, Nov. 29 at 6 p.m.

Class 3A — Saturday, Nov. 30 at 12:00 p.m.

Class 1A — Saturday, Nov. 30 at 5 p.m.

Kiowa County High School, Greensburg:

Class 8-player DII — Saturday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m.

Class 6-Player — Saturday, Nov. 30 at 3 p.m.

Class 8-Player DI = Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Girl’s wrestling will now include four classes to mirror the boy’s classification designations. KSHSAA said the addition of another class for girls’ wrestling necessitates the addition of another championship site.

Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, and 3-1A will each have their own site to determine a champion. Class 3-1A state wrestling will be in Hays, and 4A will be in Salina.

Park City Arena and one other facility to be named later will house either 6A or 5A.

State sites and regional dates will be determined at the September KSHSAA Executive Board meeting. The state wrestling tournament will take place Feb. 28, 2025, through March 1, 2025.

Track and Field

The KSHSAA Executive Board adjusted the qualifications for the state meet to now be the top three plus the next four best regional performances in each event.

Esports could be coming to KSHSAA

KSHSAA said in the news release two committees will be formed to gather input from membership school leaders.

One is to discuss the details behind the implementation of Esports prior to the possible adoption as a KSHSAA-sanctioned activity. The second committee will review the KSHSAA calendar to consider alternatives to postseason dates within each season of activity.

