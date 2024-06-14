KSHSAA announces changes coming to Kansas high school sports postseason events

The landscape for state championship sites in football, basketball and wrestling are shifting in the Kansas high school sports world.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association executive board approved drastic changes for the number of state sites on Thursday, as well as another big step to alter state qualifying during track and field season.

Here are the four changes to know from the latest KSHSAA update:

1. State football condenses to three championship sites

State football championships will be condensed down to three sites with three games played at each site. The following sites and schedule have been approved for the 2024 season:

Emporia State University

Class 6A: Friday, November 29 at 2 p.m.

Class 5A: Saturday, November 30 at 1 p.m.

Class 4A: Saturday, November 30 at 7 p.m.

Hutchinson Community College

Class 3A: Saturday, November 30 at Noon

Class 2A: Friday, November 29 at 6 p.m.

Class 1A: Saturday, November 30 at 5 p.m.

Kiowa County High School

8-man Division I: Saturday, November 30 at 7 p.m.

8-man Division II: Saturday, November 30 at 11 a.m.

6-man: Saturday, November 30 at 3 p.m.

2. State basketball condenses to four sites; smaller classes change regional format

Beginning in March 2026, state basketball tournaments will be condensed down to four total sites for seven classifications and 14 championships. Eight teams will still qualify for the final site, so modifications to the daily schedule will be developed. Further details, such as classification designations for each site and venue selection, will be announced following the 2024-25 season.

A change that will be effective for this upcoming season comes in the 3A, 2A, 1A Division I and II classifications. Each class will be divided into four regions and then seeded into two sub-states within the region. The winner of each sub-state will advance to the state tournament.

3. Track and field changes state-qualifying method

Qualification for the state meet has changed: Only the top-three finishers in an event at regionals earn automatic qualification, while the next four best performances, regardless of region, in an event will also make it to state.

4. Girls wrestling expands to four classifications

Girls wrestling will now include a total of four classifications to mirror the boy’s classifications. The addition of another class for girls wrestling means the addition of another championship site, as Class 6A, 5A, 4A and 3-1A will each have their own site to determine a champion. Hartman Arena and another site to be named later will host the 6A or 5A state tournaments, while Salina will host 4A and Hays will host 3-1A.