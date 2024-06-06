The KSCA Announce Their 2024 All-State Softball Teams
The Kansas Softball Coaches Association released their 2024 All-State Softball Teams this and we had a bundle of Southeast Kansas players earn All-State honors.
Here is the full list below and where they landed.
* indicates who were Unanimous All-State Selections
KSCA Class 3A All-State First Team —
Pitcher Avery Johnson (Junior)* — Frontenac
Infielder Annie Lee (Senior) — Frontenac
Outfielder Abi Beaman (Senior)* — Frontenac
Infielder Graci Major (Senior) — Columbus
Outfielder Katie Simpson (Senior)* — Columbus
KSCA Class 3A All-State Second Team —
Infielder Tenley Sullivan (Junior) — Frontenac
Catcher Maddie Call (Junior) — Frontenac
KSCA Class 3A All-State Honorable Mention —
Pitcher Hailey Ediger (Junior) — Columbus
KSCA Class 4A All-State Second Team —
Outfielder Abbie Gorman (Sophomore) — Fort Scott
KSCA Class 4A All-State Second Team —
Pitcher Riley Bebb (Senior) — Labette County
Outfielder Kayton O’Brien (Senior) — Labette County
KSCA Class 5A All-State Second Team —
Outfielder Kali Terry (Senior) — Pittsburg
Players were nominated by their coaches and then selected by a committee.
