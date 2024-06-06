The KSCA Announce Their 2024 All-State Softball Teams

The Kansas Softball Coaches Association released their 2024 All-State Softball Teams this and we had a bundle of Southeast Kansas players earn All-State honors.

Here is the full list below and where they landed.

* indicates who were Unanimous All-State Selections

KSCA Class 3A All-State First Team —

Pitcher Avery Johnson (Junior)* — Frontenac

Infielder Annie Lee (Senior) — Frontenac

Outfielder Abi Beaman (Senior)* — Frontenac

Infielder Graci Major (Senior) — Columbus

Outfielder Katie Simpson (Senior)* — Columbus

KSCA Class 3A All-State Second Team —

Infielder Tenley Sullivan (Junior) — Frontenac

Catcher Maddie Call (Junior) — Frontenac

KSCA Class 3A All-State Honorable Mention —

Pitcher Hailey Ediger (Junior) — Columbus

KSCA Class 4A All-State Second Team —

Outfielder Abbie Gorman (Sophomore) — Fort Scott

KSCA Class 4A All-State Second Team —

Pitcher Riley Bebb (Senior) — Labette County

Outfielder Kayton O’Brien (Senior) — Labette County

KSCA Class 5A All-State Second Team —

Outfielder Kali Terry (Senior) — Pittsburg

Players were nominated by their coaches and then selected by a committee.

