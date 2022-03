Associated Press

Retiring Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski knows the focus for Saturday’s latest North Carolina-Duke rivalry game will be on his last sideline appearance at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Beyond the emotions sure to flow, he wants to see his fourth-ranked Blue Devils maintain the momentum they have built with only one loss since mid-January. “I feel like in the last couple of weeks -- not that we were immature — the maturity of our team has gone up a lot,” Krzyzewski said, adding: “We just seem to have made a jump, and hopefully this game will help us make another jump.”