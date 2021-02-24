Krysten Peek's NBA rookie power rankings 2.0

Associated Press

All-Star center Joel Embiid didn't get his hands on the ball much in the first half Tuesday night, but his Philadelphia teammates made the Toronto Raptors pay in the 76ers' 109-102 victory. Tobias Harris scored 12 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter after the 76ers built a big early lead with long-range shooting, ending Toronto's four-game winning streak. “I thought we had a chance for a high-scoring game when they took the ball out of Joel's hands, but I thought our guys played well,” Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said.