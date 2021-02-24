Krysten Peek's NBA rookie power rankings 2.0
Yahoo Sports NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek updates her latest list of top five rookies for this season.
If there was asilver lining for Jaylen Brown in the wake of another crushing Celtics loss, it was earning recognition from an old friend for his first NBA All-Star nod.
After Tuesday night's win over the Sacramento Kings, the Nets announced that they've requested waivers on Iman Shumpert, Noah Vonleh, and Andre Roberson.
At some point during his pre-game stretches on Tuesday, Julius Randle noticed text after text coming into his phone.
Terrance Knighton is back in the NFL, this time as a coach, though.
All-Star center Joel Embiid didn't get his hands on the ball much in the first half Tuesday night, but his Philadelphia teammates made the Toronto Raptors pay in the 76ers' 109-102 victory. Tobias Harris scored 12 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter after the 76ers built a big early lead with long-range shooting, ending Toronto's four-game winning streak. “I thought we had a chance for a high-scoring game when they took the ball out of Joel's hands, but I thought our guys played well,” Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said.
Luka nails a step-back and the NBA world reacts to his heroics
Where was the Atlanta defense?
Roethlisberger and his agent "are happy to creatively adjust his contract" according to a report.
Should Devin Booker be an All-Star? If so, who should get cut?
J.T. Realmuto is in a class by himself when it comes to fantasy catchers. Dalton Del Don makes the case for picking the only star at the position and reveals some draft values.
If Alvarez had refused to fight Yildirim for no other reason than it will be such a one-sided fight, he’d be stripped of his WBC belt.
Gane is a solid -275 favorite at BetMGM, while Rozenstruik is at a more favorable +230.
Josh Norris scored in the third round of a shootout to give the Ottawa Senators a 5-4 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. The result wasn't without controversy, as the Canadiens thought they had scored the winning goal with three seconds left in regulation. Brendan Gallagher redirected a Ben Chiarot point shot past goalie Matt Murray, but after a video review, officials waved off the play after ruling that Gallagher interfered with Murray prior to the shot.
Luka Doncic. Unreal.
Luka Doncic drained a 3-pointer to snap a tie with one-tenth of a second remaining in the fourth quarter, lifting the host Dallas Mavericks to a 110-107 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. After making a 3-pointer to stake Dallas to a 107-105 lead with 15.8 seconds left, Doncic provided the fireworks following Jaylen Brown's tying layup. Doncic calmly sank a high-arcing attempt for the eventual winning shot.
Future Hall of Famer Pau Gasol will resume his basketball career where it began.
UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defended her belt and took down one of the biggest names in UFC history when she finished Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 back in 2016. Now a two-division champion, Nunes will put her featherweight title on the line Against Megan Anderson at UFC 259 on Saturday, March 6. Watch Nunes's destruction of Rousey at UFC 207 ahead of her bout with Anderson at UFC 259. (Video courtesy of UFC) TRENIDNG > Watch Israel Adesanya destroy Paulo Costa ahead of UFC 259 Recount Amanda Nunes's win over Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
The NBA announced its list of 14 All-Star reserves for this year's game in Atlanta on March 7. There were perhaps more deserving candidates this year than ever before, which means there were plenty of worthy candidates left out.
DeMarcus Cousins is soon to be a free agent as the Houston Rockets prepare to waive the center as early as Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Cousins is Houston's leading rebounder (7.6 per game) and is averaging a career-low 9.6 points. The Rockets intend to return to a "small ball" lineup with Christian Wood coming back from an ankle injury.
The NBA announced its reserves for the 2021 All-Star Game on Tuesday, as selected by the league's coaches.