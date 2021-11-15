Krysten Peek's NBA mock draft - Two-man race for No. 1
Yahoo Sports NBA Draft analyst Krysten Peek offers up her first top-five of the season, with Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren and Duke’s Paolo Banchero leading the way.
Drew Timme scored a career-high 37 points and made it look easy as he sank 15 of 19 shots to lead top-ranked Gonzaga over No. 5 Texas 86-74 on Saturday. “That's a great team win, man," said Timme, a leading candidate for player of the year. Timme played nearly 38 minutes and added seven rebounds and three assists while carrying the bulk of the offensive load.
Drew Timme had 37 points.
Detroit Pistons game time, TV channel info, radio, score, live updates and analysis as Cade Cunningham faces Harrison Barnes and the Sacramento Kings.
After eight games at home the Warriors went out on the road and... it wasn't pretty.
Fears of rising COVID cases and lockdowns continued to send shockwaves into certain sectors ahead of Christmas.
DeMar DeRozans 35 points, and a spirited defensive effort, fueled a bounceback win for the Bulls over the red-hot Clippers.
DeMar DeRozan recorded 33 points (11-15 FG), eight rebounds and five assists for the Bulls as they defeated the Clippers, 100-90. Zach LaVine added 29 points and seven rebounds for the Bulls in the victory, while Paul George tallied 27 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for the Clippers in the losing effort. The Bulls improve to 9-4 on the season, while the Clippers fall to 8-5.
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine got a new appreciation for Draymond Green over the summer in Tokyo.
Where fans can watch, listen to or follow Tuesday’s NCAA men’s college basketball game between John Calipari’s Wildcats and Dan Engelstad’s Mountaineers.
Local efforts are being made to vaccinate more Arizonans as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the state.
Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio says the Tennessee Titans are built just the way coach Mike Vrabel and GM Jon Robinson envisioned.
Patty Mills had a breakout game with the Nets on Sunday night in Oklahoma City, and set a franchise-record for made three-pointers off the bench with nine.
Get to know Alabama sophomore quarterback Paul Tyson, great grandson of Paul "Bear" Bryant
Meteorologist Evan Andrews talks about the weather for the week and the next cold front in the forecast.
How close is Seton Hall to being ranked?
The $1 trillion infrastructure plan that President Joe Biden plans to sign into law has money for roads, bridges, ports, rail transit, safe water, the power grid, broadband internet and more. It's a historic investment that the president has compared to the building of the transcontinental railroad and Interstate Highway System. The White House is projecting that the investments will add, on average, about 2 million jobs per year over the coming decade.
Bell records 17th career double-double as FGCU head coach Karl Smesko gets win over one of two active coaches with a better career winning percentage.
After a blowout loss, Myles Garrett called for the Cleveland Browns to improve on defense, including with the scheme and adjustments on the fly.
Who are the top candidates still in the mix for the 2021 Heisman Trophy race? Will anyone step up and take over in the race?