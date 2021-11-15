Krysten Peek's NBA mock draft - Two-man race for No. 1

NBA.com

DeMar DeRozan recorded 33 points (11-15 FG), eight rebounds and five assists for the Bulls as they defeated the Clippers, 100-90. Zach LaVine added 29 points and seven rebounds for the Bulls in the victory, while Paul George tallied 27 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for the Clippers in the losing effort. The Bulls improve to 9-4 on the season, while the Clippers fall to 8-5.