Krysten Peek's NBA mock draft 3.0 - Does Jalen Suggs jump to No. 1?

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITISH ACTOR, JUDY DENCH, SAYING: "Last year, Captain Tom inspired us all."(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITISH ACTOR, DAVID HAREWOOD, SAYING: "...and filled the world with hope. From the 30th April to the 3rd May, Captain Tom's legacy will shine bright."(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITISH TELEVISION HOST, KONNIE HUQ, SAYING:"So whatever you can do, do it 100 times to help raise money for charity."GIRL ON BIKE SHOUTING (English): "Go!"Captain Tom Moore's family have unveiled a 'birthday challenge'to mark the first anniversary of the WWII veteran's charity walk(SOUNDBITE) (English) CAPTAIN TOM MOORE'S DAUGHTER, HANNAH INGRAM-MOORE, SAYING:"So, this is about whoever you are, whatever circumstance you are in, invent your challenge around the number 100. And you imagine, if he was still here, he would just be thinking this was the best thing ever. But he developed this idea with us about igniting the charity sector, which has been so battered over the last 12 months."Captain Tom raised $53 million for the National Health Serviceby walking around his garden during England's first lockdown