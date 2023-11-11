Krys Gorski commences banner Andrews Osborne weekend, making Ohio State swim signing official

Nov. 11—Moments before the formal ceremony commenced Nov. 10 in Andrews Osborne's athletic rotunda, Krys Gorski afforded himself a moment to gaze across the crowd, familiar faces who have helped mold his swimming journey.

The affable AOA senior took a deep breath and smiled.

A moment for which Gorski has yearned was coming to fruition, jump-starting what has to be the most impactful athletic weekend in school history.

Gorski signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his swim career at Ohio State, after making his verbal commitment to the Buckeyes in February.

The sight of so many, from coaches to teammates to family, who have encouraged his growth into being one of Ohio's most skilled standouts in the pool, particularly in his signature backstroke, made what was already a special day of culmination feel that much better.

‍♂️The signing day ceremony for Andrews Osborne senior Krys Gorski as he commits to swim at Ohio State (part 2 of 2) pic.twitter.com/cBygLi8Bdc

— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) November 10, 2023