Word of a positive test for a Packers player who took part in Thursday night’s win over the 49ers broke on Friday morning and the team has now placed two players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Linebacker Krys Barnes and quarterback Jordan Love are the two players. Barnes played 23 snaps against the Niners before leaving with a calf injury while Love was inactive for the game.

Barnes and Love were high school teammates and they share an apartment in Green Bay, which makes Love a close contact for the purposes of the reserve list.

If he’s found to be a high-risk contact, Love will spend five days away from the team. Given the extended break until Week 10, he would be eligible to return in time to play next week if he continues to test negative.

Krys Barnes, Jordan Love on Packers COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk