Krutwig lifts Loyola of Chicago over Illinois St. 86-55

CHICAGO (AP) -- Cameron Krutwig had 22 points on 11-of-15 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds with seven assists and Loyola of Chicago routed Illinois State 86-55 on Monday night.

Tate Hall had 16 points for Loyola of Chicago (6-2, 2-0 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Marquise Kennedy added 11 points and six rebounds.

Josiah Strong tied a career high with 21 points for the Redbirds (3-5, 0-2). DJ Horne added 15 points and six rebounds.

The Ramblers defeated Illinois State 90-60 on Sunday.

