Krutwig carries Loyola of Chicago over Ball St. 70-58

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) -- Cameron Krutwig had 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists as Loyola of Chicago defeated Ball St. 70-58 on Tuesday night.

Tate Hall had 14 points and six rebounds for Loyola of Chicago (5-4). Keith Clemons added 13 points. Lucas Williamson had 10 points for the visiting team.

Ishmael El-Amin scored a career-high 24 points and had six rebounds for the Cardinals (4-4). Tahjai Teague added 14 points and nine rebounds. He also had nine turnovers.

Loyola of Chicago plays Quincy at home on Saturday. Ball St. faces IUPUI at home on Saturday.

