Krueger's Post Combine 2022 Mock Draft

With the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine officially over, teams have begun adjusting their drafted boards based on who performed best in their underwear and who underwhelmed.

Unquestionably, the talk of the Combine was former Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis who ran the best size-adjusted 40-yard dash of our lifetime, but other players turned in impressive weeks as well.

Quarterback Malik Willis stole the hearts of America (or at least football Twitter) when a selfless act was caught on camera by a bystander. And the week featured one of the fastest NFL Combines we have ever witnessed.

Teams have a lot to figure out in a short period of time, and still have free agency to navigate.

With a handful of deals and other trades recently unfolding, let's take a look at an update, post-Combine draft that also includes updated picks following recent trades.

1. Jacksonville - OT Evan Neal (Alabama)

When a team has a No. 1 overall pick invested in the quarterback position, it behooves them to bring in a player to protect that asset. While the Cincinnati Bengals would argue otherwise, the Jaguars need to find a way to keep Trevor Lawrence upright after a disastrous rookie campaign. Lawrence was sacked the 14th most times in 2021 (32). Any added protection around him should bode well for a quarterback who may be in need of a confidence boost following a 12 touchdown, 17 interception campaign.

2. Detroit - EDGE Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan)

The marriage between Hutchinson and the Lions makes too much sense. From a feel-good story standpoint, the Michigan product remains in his home state. And from a team need standpoint, the Lions get an elite pass rusher who could very well lead them in sacks in 2022. Hutchinson performed well at the Combine, posting a 4.74 40-time while finishing with the fastest three cone drill (6.73).

3. Houston - OT Ikem Ekwonu (NC State)

Houston has so many needs to address, and not enough draft picks to address them. Viewed by some as the potential 1.01 of the 2022 NFL Draft, Ekwonu falling to the Texans at No. 3 could be a gift. Current left tackle Laremy Tunsil has been rumored as a trade candidate this offseason, and has a contract set to expire after the 2023 season. Ekwonu could get his feet under him at right tackle and switch to the left side if/when Tunsil departs.

4. NY Jets - S Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame)

In 2020, the Jets sent disgruntled safety Jamal Adams to the Seahawks in exchange for a 2021 first and third-round pick, and a 2022 first-round pick. The Jets have been unable to replicate the All-Pro efforts Adams provided them from 2017 to 2019, but get a chance to do that with the selection of Kyle Hamilton. Hamilton ran a 4.59 40-yard dash, and posted the third best vertical at the position (38.0").

5. NY Giants - EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon)

In mid-February, Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd said that Kayvon Thibodeaux "believes the Giants will draft him". During the Combine, Thibodeaux said that the Giants gave him a "hard time" during the player interview process. None of these make for strong cases that the Giants would actually take Thibodeaux, but they do have the No. 5 and No. 7 overall pick and a need at EDGE. Thibodeaux ran a solid 4.58 at the Combine and led all EDGE rushers with 27 bench reps. He came under fire for not participating in all of the skill position drills, but reportedly left early because he plans to workout as an EDGE and linebacker at his pro day.

6. Carolina - CB Ahmad Gardner (Cincinnati)

Last season the Panthers invested the No. 8 overall pick into South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn. Adding Gardner here has the potential to make for a dynamic duo at DB for several years to come. Gardner had the kind of Combine we look for from player's with his size and skillset. At 6-foot-3 and 190-pounds, Gardner blazed a 4.41 40-yard dash, and performed well in drills.

7. NY Giants (via CHI) - OT Charles Cross (Mississippi State)

For a team that has multiple needs, the Giants have a chance to address both offensive tackle and EDGE early in this draft. With Thibodeaux secured at the No. 5 pick, New York gets Daniel Jones some protection with the selection of Charles Cross. Viewed as one of the best pass blockers in the draft, Cross displayed good athleticism at the Combine with a 4.95 40-time and a 4.61 20-yard shuttle. While neither were top times amongst offensive linemen, Cross still outperformed the majority of the group in the workouts.

8. Atlanta - WR Chris Olave (Ohio State)

The prevailing thought heading into the 2022 season was that Calvin Ridley would be traded this offseason. Instead, knowing that their star receiver was on the verge of a year-long suspension for gambling while away from the team, the Falcons showed good faith and shut down all trade offers. With Ridley now suspended and the possibility of drafting his replacement in the first round with a pick received via trade, Atlanta makes Chris Olave the overall WR1 of the draft. Olave posted a 4.39 40-time and has three years of strong college production.

9. Seattle (via DEN) - QB Malik Willis (Liberty)

The Seattle Seahawks sent quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a plethora of picks, quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris. With Lock and quarterback Geno Smith already on the roster, the Seahawks have the perfect type of bridge quarterbacks to make this pick workout. Willis can sit behind Lock/Smith in his rookie campaign and come out ready to compete in 2023.

10. NY Jets (via SEA) - WR Treylon Burks (Arkansas)

The Corey Davis experiment was an underwhelming one in 2021, and will likely disappoint again next season. Former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson needs targets, and at 6-foot-2, 225-pound Treylon Burks could be the guy. Burks has a diverse skillset and posted a line of 66-1104-11 in his final season at Arkansas. He ran a 4.55 at the Combine, which looks underwhelming to some. But his 106.4 Speed Score (87th-percentile) per PlayerProfiler.com, suggests he still possesses good speed for a receiver of his size.

11. Washington - LB Devin Lloyd (Utah)

After allegedly swinging for the fences at quarterback this offseason, the Commanders legged out an infield single by making a trade for Carson Wentz. The Packers and Aaron Rodgers reached a four-year contract extension, while Russell Wilson was traded to the Broncos. Some folks in Washington appear ready to chalk 2021 first rounder Jamin Davis up as a bust, which is why the Commanders correct course with the selection of Devin Lloyd. Lloyd has plus attributes in both coverage and run defense. He ran a 4.66 40-time and had the second most bench reps (25) amongst linebackers.

12. Minnesota - CB Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU)

Derek Stingley didn't work out at the Combine as he rehabs a Lisfranc injury that ended his 2021 season. Nevertheless, Minnesota has a pass coverage situation to address with Patrick Peterson and Mackensie Alexander set to be free agents. Minnesota has no need to pursue Peterson and Alexander in free agency, after both struggled in pass coverage last season. Per PFF.com, Peterson and Alexander led all Minnesota CBs in snaps last season, and allowed a combined receiving line of 95-1162-7.

13. Cleveland - WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)

Cleveland parted ways with Odell Beckham Jr. midway through last season, and the Browns are without a true No. 1 receiver. They could be in the market for a new quarterback in 2023, but if they want to see Baker Mayfield workout long term, then he needs talent around him. Hometown hero Garrett Wilson ran a 4.38 40-time at the Combine, and enjoyed a stellar 2021 season when he went for 70-1058-12. Jarvis Landry is still expected to work in the slot in 2022, which will allow Wilson to see the majority of the targets out wide.

14. Baltimore - DT Jordan Davis (Georgia)

Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald has become the gold standard for the position, but Georgia's Jordan Davis may be the one who changes some of those standards. Davis has a long way to go before sniffing Donald's tier, but the 6-foot-6, 341-pound defensive tackle reeled off an absurd 4.78 40 yard dash while also posting an elite vertical (32") and broad jump (10'3"). Ravens DT Brandon Williams is set to hit free agency, and the Ravens need to improve along the defensive front. Davis is the exact kind of player who could spearhead a revamped Ravens' DL.

15. Philadelphia (via MIA) - EDGE David Ojabo (Michigan)

The Wolverines have two elite EDGE rushers in this year's draft, and the Eagles get the second-best of the two in David Ojabo. The Eagles totaled just 29 sacks as a team in 2021, with defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and defensive end Josh Sweat tying for the team lead at 7.5 sacks apiece. Ojabo brings elite speed off the EDGE with a 4.55 40, but is still raw in his development after breaking out in his redshirt sophomore season.

16. Philadelphia (via IND) - LB Nakobe Dean (Georgia)

Philly addresses another need here with the addition of Georgia's Nakobe Dean. With linebacker Alex Singleton set to hit free agency, the Eagles can reload with Dean, whose contributions to an elite Georgia defense were at times overshadowed by impressive defensive line play. Dean totaled 10.5 tackles for a loss and 6.0 sacks in his final season with the Bulldogs.

17. LA Chargers - OT Trevor Penning (Northern Iowa)

The Chargers have some needs along the offensive line that are amplified with two key starters (Storm Norton and Michael Schofield) set to hit free agency. With over $50 million of cap space, the Chargers can afford to re-sign a few of their own while addressing other needs in the draft. Per PFF.com, Schofield was solid through 14 games, allowing 24 pressures and two sacks on the year. Norton on the other hand often appeared over matched, allowing 60 pressures in 16 games including nine sacks. The Chargers address the right side of their line here, by drafting Trevor Penning and letting Norton walk in free agency. Re-signing Schofield ahead of time would be an added bonus.

18. New Orleans - WR Jameson Williams (Alabama)

The Saints find themselves $45 million over the cap, and have over 20 impending free agents. Assuming they are able to re-sign Jameis Winston to a team friendly deal, the Saints still need to address wide receiver and safety. With only three receivers off the board here, New Orleans takes a shot on Jameson Williams. The Alabama product tore his ACL in January's national championship game loss to Georgia. He's reportedly ahead of schedule in his recovery, and will make for a nice complementary piece to Michael Thomas.

19. Philadelphia - CB Trent McDuffie (Washington)

Philadelphia runs back its third selection of the last five picks with Washington's Trent McDuffie. At 5-foot-11, 193-pounds, McDuffie ran a 4.44 40-time at the Combine, and displayed good ball skills during the positional drills. McDuffie allowed just 16 receptions for 111 yards and no touchdowns in 2021 and hasn't allowed a touchdown reception since 2019.

20. Pittsburgh - QB Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh)

Pittsburgh hopes they find the heir to Ben Roethlisberger with the selection of hometown hero Kenny Pickett. Pickett returned to Pitt in 2021 in hopes of boosting his draft stock, and now finds himself as a future first-rounder. Pickett was a Heisman Trophy finalist and threw for 4319-42-7 last season. He ran a 4.73 40-yard dash and finished third amongst quarterbacks in both the vertical and broad jump.

21. New England - EDGE Jermaine Johnson (Florida State)

New England is tight on cap space and has a handful of impending free agents in need of contracts. Despite an underwhelming cornerback group, the Patriots opt to go EDGE rusher here. Former Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson has shot up draft boards in recent weeks, thanks in part to a strong Senior Bowl and now Combine. Per PFF.com, Johnson tied for the second most sacks in the FBS last season (14), and had 46 quarterback pressures. The Patriots released Kyle Van Noy, and EDGE rusher Matt Judon will be 30 at the start of next season.

22. Las Vegas - WR Drake London (USC)

London didn't workout at the Combine as he continues to recover from a fractured ankle. The Raiders' best receiver of the last three years has arguably been Hunter Renfrow, which is a bit of an indictment of the overall position. Former first-round pick Henry Ruggs was cut from the team following a fatal car accident as a result of DUI, and Bryan Edwards hasn't quite put everything together as a pro. Enter Drake London, whose massive size (6'4/219) and ability to win contested catches, makes him a coveted target for several teams in this draft. London posted a receiving line of 88-1084-7 in just eight games last season, and may have gone higher in this draft if not for his injury.

23. Arizona - EDGE George Karlaftis (Purdue)

Cardinals EDGE rusher J.J. Watt is likely to return in 2022 following yet another injury-plagued season, but Chandler Jones could leave in free agency. To soften the blow of losing Jones, Arizona selects George Karlaftis as his replacement. Karlaftis had 14.0 sacks throughout his career at Purdue, but had just 4.5 sacks in 12 games last season. He didn't participate in the 40-yard dash, but Karlaftis tied for the second-best vertical jump (38.0") and was sixth in the 20-yard shuttle with a time of 4.36.

24. Dallas - DT Devonte Wyatt (Georgia)

Dallas has put tremendous emphasis on the defensive side of the ball in recent drafts, and continue to do so here. Despite having a handful of impending free agents on the defensive side of the ball, the Cowboys opted to use the franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz. Amari Cooper is set to be traded/released to free up some cap space, but the Cowboys are unlikely to re-sign everybody. In hopes of tightening up its defensive line, Dallas selects Devonte Wyatt with this pick, whose strong Combine would've received more buzz if not for Jordan Davis wrecking it from beginning to end. Wyatt ran a 4.77 40-yard dash at 304-pounds, and finished with the third-best broad jump (9'3") amongst his workout group.

25. Buffalo - OG Zion Johnson (Boston College)

The Bills are currently over the cap and have several impending free agents on both sides of the ball. Last year's starting left guard Ike Boettger is one of those impending free agents and could be a roster casualty in a draft that is deep at offensive line. With Zion Johnson falling to the Bills here, they get a potential improvement at the position and a member of Bruce Feldman's 2021 Freak List. Johnson led all offensive linemen at the Combine with 32 bench reps, and was fourth in both the vertical (32") and three cone drill (7.38).

26. Tennessee - C Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa)

Tyler Linderbaum could go anywhere from the top 15 to the end of the first round, but the Iowa product is one of the more compelling players in this year's draft. Last season, Ben Jones started every game at center for the Titans, but is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Assuming the soon-to-be 33-year old doesn't return to the Titans in 2022, Tennessee could have a need to fill the position, and do so with Linderbaum with the 26th pick.

27. Tampa Bay - QB Matt Corral (Ole Miss)

The Buccaneers should act as if they're a team without a quarterback unless they truly believe in Kyle Trask. The shine seems to have worn off of Matt Corral as of late, in part because he was an early declare who couldn't participate in the Senior Bowl, and he opted out of the combine as he continues to recover from an ankle injury suffered in the Sugar Bowl. Last season with the Rebels, Corral threw for 3349-20-5 while rushing for a career high 614 yards and another 11 scores. Should Tom Brady opt to come out of retirement and return to the Buccaneers, Corral gets a year to learn under the G.O.A.T., which isn't the worst thing to happen to a rookie signal-caller.

28. Green Bay - EDGE Boye Mafe (Minnesota)

Despite the undying urge to draft a quarterback to sit behind both Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love, the Packers opt to draft a positional need here. Former Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe had one of the best Combines of any EDGE rusher, and may have moved himself into the first round with his performance last week. With rumors suggesting that the Packers could cut EDGE rusher Za'darius Smith, Mafe makes for a nice replacement here. He ran the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash (4.53) and tied for the second-best vertical at 38-inches.

29. Miami (via SF) - OT Bernhard Raimann (Central Michigan)

As a unit, Miami ranked dead last in pass blocking grades (51.8) and had the third-worst run blocking grade (53.7) per PFF.com. In hopes of giving Tua Tagovailoa some protection in 2022, the Dolphins work on improving their O-line with the selection of Bernhard Raimann. Another member of Feldman's 2021 Freak List, Raimann was third in the broad jump (9'9") and displayed good agility with a three cone time of 7.46.

30. Kansas City - S Daxton Hill (Michigan)

Michigan's Dax Hill is another player who was a fringe first-rounder that may have tested his way out of Day 2. Hill displayed good speed with a 4.38 40-time, and was tops amongst safeties in both the three cone (6.57) and 20 yard shuttle (4.06). Kansas City and longtime safety Tyrann Mathieu could be parting ways this offseason, which would make a marriage between the Chiefs and Hill a nice fit.

31. Cincinnati - OG Kenyon Green (Texas A&M)

The consolation prize for making the Super Bowl is losing out on your pick of the litter in next year's draft. The good news (if that's how we want to phrase it) for Cincinnati is that they have so many needs on the O-line that any top prospect falling to them is an improvement. Kenyon Green has been mocked in the top-20 of some drafts, but falls to the Bengals at 31st overall here.

32. Detroit (via LAR) - S Lewis Cine (Georgia)

Per OverTheCap.com, the Lions have seven impending free agents at the safety position. You have to hand it to them for trying literally anything to improve a pass defense that graded as the second-worst in the league per PFF.com with a 36.0 coverage rating. Head coach Dan Campbell knows Jared Goff isn't the long-term answer at quarterback, but opts to instead take a shot on Georgia safety Lewis Cine. Cine ran a 4.37 40-yard dash and tied for the third-best broad jump (11'1"). With two of the best defensive players in the draft secured, Campbell, attached to an espresso IV, rushes to the podium on Day 2 to announce the selection of Desmond Ridder with the 34th overall pick.