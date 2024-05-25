Kroos, Vinicius to start: Real Madrid predicted line-up vs Real Betis

Having already won the La Liga title, Real Madrid still have one game left to play in the league, in which they will be facing Real Betis tonight at the Santiago Bernabeu.

This is also the last game that Real Madrid will be playing before taking on Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final, and with nothing significant at stake, Ancelotti will be looking to give his starters the chance to get back to their optimal shape with this match.

While these two factors themselves make this game a somewhat important affair, the factor that will actually drive the team to win this match will be the fact that this match will be Toni Kroos’ farewell to Real Madrid, the club where he spent the last ten years of his life and contributed immensely to its successes in this period.

Furthermore, it will also be the last match for Kepa Arrizabalaga with the Merengues, as he had joined only on a season-long loan last summer. While it is not clear as yet, Nacho can also be playing his last match at the Santiago Bernabeu tonight.

Keeping in view all these circumstances, Ancelotti is expected to go into this match with the following team:

GK: Thibaut Courtois

The Belgian will return to the pitch for this game after having sat out in the game against Villarreal. This will be another opportunity for Courtois to show that he has fully left his injury behind before the biggest game of the season next week. Kepa Arrizabalaga might also get a few minutes later in the match to say his goodbye to the fans.

Ancelotti will be playing with his starting right back in this game, as Carvajal has had enough rest in the last few weeks, and will be looking to regain his sharpness ahead of the match against Borussia Dortmund.

This can possibly be the La Fabrica graduate’s last game at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Ancelotti will give him the chance to say his goodbye to the home fans after a stellar career at the club.

Although the German also played in the last game against Villarreal, he might get on the pitch for this one as well as the Italian tactician will be looking to put on his starters for the last league game.

While Fran Garcia has performed well enough whenever given the chance in this last stretch of the season, Ferland Mendy is Ancelotti’s starter, and he will start this match against Real Betis.

With Aurelien Tchouameni ruled out for this match, and for the UCL final as well, Camavinga will be taking his place in the starting eleven in both these matches.

The Uruguayan who has played the most for his team this season will once again be starting this match to remain in a competitive shape.

The veteran Real Madrid midfielder will undoubtedly be the star attraction on the night, as he will be looking to say his farewell to the Santiago Bernabeu with a signature performance tonight.

While his chances of winning the Pichichi are very slim now, the Englishman will still be looking to get on the scoresheet in this match to end his magical first La Liga season on a strong note.

The Brazilian will return to the starting lineup and once again spearhead the team’s attack. Hopefully, he will be able to get a goal to get his spirits high before the biggest night of the season.