Kroos 'unpleasant' remark 'not an insult' for Scotland

Scotland should not take Toni Kroos' "unpleasant" comment as "an insult".

That's according to Germany-based Scottish broadcaster Derek Rae, who says the remark from the Real Madrid legend is a "mark of respect".

Kroos, who retires from playing at the end of Euro 2024, referred to the Scots as "unangenehm" - the German word for unpleasant - when previewing Friday's tournament opener.

The 34-year-old also referenced how he has been warned of the threats of Steve Clarke's side by his club team-mates at Real, who were involved in Spain's shock defeat at Hampden in qualifying.

"It was really instructive to listen to Kroos," Rae told the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast. "Prior to that, not many of the German players had really referenced Scotland as such, but he got into it in some detail.

"He spoke about the fact a few of his Real Madrid team-mates came a cropper at Hamden on that famous night.

"And he used the word: 'unangenehm'. Don't take that as an insult. That's actually a mark of respect when a German player or coach describes a team as 'unangenehm'.

"What they're basically saying is they're very difficult to play against, they're a tough nut to crack, so I think that's what Germany have been working on."