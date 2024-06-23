🚨 Kroos Starts! Germany and Switzerland name starting XIs

Germany and Switzerland face off in their final group game as Group A comes to a close this evening, with both sides still needing a result.

The hosts are through with two wins from two, but need a point against the Swiss to ensure that they top the group, a result that would see both sides qualify.

On the other hand, Switzerland could finish top with a win, while even defeat would likely still see them through to the knockout stages in either second place or as one of the best placed third placed sides were Scotland to inflict a massive defeat on Hungary in the other game.

With that in mind, both sides are strong, with Julian Nagelsmann opting for an unchanged side for the third successive game, which sees Kai Havertz continue to lead the line and Toni Kroos remain the heartbeat of the side's midfield.

Meanwhile, Switzerland have dropped Xherdan Shaqiri to the bench, with Breel Embolo taking his place. There is also a spot in the starting XI for Fabian Reider, who replaces Eduardo Vargas.

What do you make of the sides?