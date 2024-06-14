Kroos starts as Germany and Scotland name XIs for EURO 2024 opener

Kroos starts as Germany and Scotland name XIs for EURO 2024 opener

Germany and Scotland have named their starting XIs for Friday’s EURO 2024 curtain-raiser.

Here’s how both teams will be lining up at the Allianz Arena.

The host nation hand Toni Kroos a start in their Group A opener as he prepares to retire at the end of the tournament.