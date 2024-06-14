Kroos starts as Germany and Scotland name XIs for EURO 2024 opener
Germany and Scotland have named their starting XIs for Friday’s EURO 2024 curtain-raiser.
Here’s how both teams will be lining up at the Allianz Arena.
The host nation hand Toni Kroos a start in their Group A opener as he prepares to retire at the end of the tournament.