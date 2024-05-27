Kroos om Real farewell in CL final: 'I am not thinking about myself'

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos greets the fans during the Spanish Primera Division La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Betis at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium which is Kroos's last game as a Real Madrid player at the Bernabeu Stadium. Diego Radames/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Toni Kroos is thinking about his team and not himself when he plays his last match for Real Madrid in Saturday's Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

"It is the most important game left for me. But I am not thinking about myself, only about winning it," the Germany midfielder said on Monday at Real's media day ahead of the Wembley final.

Kroos, 34, has said he will end his career after Euro 2024. He played his last Real home match on the weekend, hailed by the fans and amid a guard of honour from the team.

"It will be my last match for Real Madrid but my real farewell was two days ago. It was wonderful and very emotional," he said.

Kroos joined Real in 2014 from Bayern Munich after winning the World Cup with Germany and won 22 titles with them, including four Champions Leagues.

He warned not to underestimate the 1997 winners and 2013 finalists Dortmund, naming them "an opponent who can certainly cause a surprise.

"You may think it will be easy after we ousted Leipzig, Man City and Bayern. But it is not that way. They could make sure that we will really suffer," Kroos said as Real seek a record extending 15th title in the elite event.