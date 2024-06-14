'Kroos isn't the player he once was'

Former Scotland winger Neil McCann thinks Steve Clarke's Kilmarnock tactics could offer an insight into what to expect from the national side tonight in the Allianz Arena.

"Stevie Clarke was magic with Kilmarnock because he went a 4-4-1-1, he offered the wide areas and protected the heart of the pitch," said McCann.

"But they hit with pace on the wings, hit with pace when it went up to the front man, and they went quick. Out of possession, they just restructured."

McCann was speaking on the Scottish football podcast, and added that he's got no concerns over Germany having the bulk of possession in tonight's Euro 2024 opener.

"I'm fine with Germany dictating play if we're really structured and deep. I don't think [Toni] Kroos is the player he once was, although he'll dictate play," he added.

"I don't have a fear about quality players dictating play in front of us, it's the wide players that have the real threat for me, the pace, [Ilkay] Gundogan hitting the box, it's the boys in front I'm worried about, that front four, wow."