Kroos as great as Netzer, says Vogts

Germany's Toni Kroos pictured during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A soccer match between Germany and Scotland at Munich Football Arena. Christian Charisius/dpa

Toni Kroos has been compared to former Germany great Günter Netzer by Berti Vogts who coached Germany to their last Euro title in 1996.

Kroos pulled the strings in midfield as Germany triumphed 5-1 over Scotland in the Euro 2024 opener on Friday, and Vogts felt reminded of his former West Germany and Borussia Mönchengladbach team-mate Netzer.

"I'd almost like to compare him to Günter Netzer and his role in the Gladbach team. Günter led us and always set the scene perfectly, which is exactly what Kroos is now doing in the German team," Vogts said in a column in Saturday's Rheinische Post paper.

"Some fans don't even notice Toni - and yet he dominates the game."

Kroos, 34, came out three years of international retirement in March to become a key player under coach Julian Nagelsmann and will end his career after the Euros.

He won the World Cup in 2014, six Champions leagues and many other titles with Bayern Munich and then Real Madrid.

The Euro trophy is the only major title missing, and Vogts said that "Nagelsmann's move to bring him back could be worth a mint."

Vogts said he was impressed by the team's performance against Scotland.

"I haven't been so thrilled by a German national team's performance for a long time. The performance of Julian Nagelsmann's team was absolutely world class," Vogts said.

He added that "to open a tournament in this way is remarkable" although the win is no guarantee of a great European Championship or even the title.

(L-R) Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, Toni Kroos and Thomas Mueller laugh after the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A soccer match between Germany and Scotland at Munich Football Arena. Federico Gambarini/dpa