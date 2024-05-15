Kroos criticizes referee for hasty offside decision against Bayern

FC Bayern's Thomas Mueller gestures as referee Szymon Marciniak (C) confirms the offside goal by FC Bayern's Matthijs de Ligt (L) during the Champions League semi-final soccer match between Real madrid and Bayern Munich. Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has criticized the referee of their Champions League semi-final return leg against Bayern Munich for a hasty offside decision. Peter Kneffel/dpa

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has criticized the referee of their Champions League semi-final return leg against Bayern Munich for a hasty offside decision.

Joselu scored two late goals to give Madrid a 2-1 lead but Bayern still tried to equalize in the final minutes of stoppage time.

Defender Matthijs de Ligt found the net, but referee Szymon Marciniak had blown his whistle beforehand after the offside flag from his linesman went up.

This meant the play couldn't be reviewed by the video assistant.

Bayern would have forced extra-time if the goal had been given but instead record winners Real reached the final.

The decision was heavily criticized by Bayern players and coach Thomas Tuchel after the game.

"(The play was) handled badly, (it) must be allowed to continue," Kroos said in the "Einfach mal Luppen" podcast he hosts with his brother Felix.

"I find fault mainly with the linesman," Kroos said. "The anger is justified somehow, because you simply have to play to the end, 100%."

At the same time, Kroos raised the question of whether his team-mates would have been able to defend de Ligt's shot without the early interruption.

"I don't know if there was already a collective switch-off, because the whistle was blown very early. You could tell that everyone on the pitch had the idea of defending that goal," he said.

La Liga champions Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund in the final on June 1 at Wembley.