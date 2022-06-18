Kristy Wallace with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky
Kristy Wallace (Atlanta Dream) with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky, 06/17/2022
Asia (AD) Durr (Atlanta Dream) with an And One vs. Chicago Sky, 06/17/2022
Kevin Durant reacts to a spat between Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
Andrew Wiggins was incredible on the court during the NBA Finals, but even he knows Steph Curry had the performance of a lifetime.
Dustin Johnson has managed to avoid the scrutiny this week at the U.S. Open, but that changed on Friday.
Ayesha Curry had the perfect mic-drop response to end the Finals feud with Boston fans.
Tell us how you really feel, Chuck.
Texas is making its 38th appearance at the College World Series. Three of those trips to Omaha have come under the direction of David Pierce.
The Warriors guard overcame two major injuries to win his fourth NBA championship.
A tweet posted by Jayson Tatum in 2015 turned out to be an eerily accurate prediction of the Warriors' 2022 NBA Finals win over his own team, Boston Celtics.
Check out this wild shot from the hospitality tent at the U.S. Open.
The Warriors-Grizzlies games next season should be extra spicy.
Here's a look at tee times and pairings for the third round of the U.S. Open at The Country Club.
Jordan Spieth battled illness to stay within arm's reach at the 122nd U.S. Open.
Kendrick Perkins was confident with the bold prediction.
Steph Curry was given a warm welcome to the exclusive NBA club.
Ayesha Curry celebrated her husband's NBA Championship win and MVP status by sweetly wearing his jersey.
Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins hilariously celebrated the Warriors' NBA Finals win ... and their upcoming payday.
Andre Iguodala, and later Draymond Green, shared a moment to encourage Jayson Tatum after a tough NBA Finals.
Steve Kerr wasn't having it with the early foul calls in Game 6.
The Golden State Warriors were in trouble. The Boston Celtics had taken a 71-67 lead in the third quarter of Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals, and Stephen Curry was in the midst of an off night, having not made a single three. But Andrew Wiggins came to the rescue. The 26-year-old scored 10 […]