Kristy Wallace with a 2-pointer vs. Washington Mystics

Field Level Media

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Luka Doncic had been dominating for most of the night, yelling in celebration and flexing his arms in Stephen Curry's house. Then Curry and the Golden State Warriors delivered one of those signature third-quarter flurries that have defined so many of their postseason runs - with this one sparked by Kevon Looney. Just like that, the Warriors are two wins from getting back to another NBA Finals.