Kristoffer Olsson making 'significant' progress in recovery from blood clots on brain

Kristoffer Olsson has won 47 caps for Sweden [Getty Images]

Sweden midfielder Kristoffer Olsson has made "significant physical progress" as he recovers from blood clots on the brain, say his club Midtjylland.

The 28-year-old was put on a ventilator in hospital in February after losing consciousness at home.

He has since been transferred to a specialist neurology centre.

The Danish club said Olsson has "regained motor function and his verbal abilities" and can eat independently.

"His physical progress is significant and [he] is now actively training his walking function," Midtjylland said in a statement.

"Although cognitive challenges remain and the prognosis for his full recovery remains uncertain, the specialists at the treatment centre are encouraged by the positive steps Kristoffer has taken."

Midtjylland manager Claus Steinlein said: "It is breathtaking to witness Kristoffer's fight against the disease. His positive attitude, fighting spirit and tireless will to win are an inspiration to us all."

Olsson came through Arsenal's youth academy and made one appearance for the Gunners before joining Midtjylland permanently in 2015.

He had spells at Swedish side AIK, Krasnodar in Russia and Anderlecht in Belgium before returning to Midtjylland in 2022.