Kristoff: Trentin can help make the difference against Van Aert and Van der Poel

Norwegian Alexander Kristoff of UAE Team Emirates rides during the GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields cycling race 2515 km from Deinze near Gent to Wevelgem on March 31 2019 Photo by DIRK WAEM BELGA AFP Belgium OUT Photo credit should read DIRK WAEMAFP via Getty Images
Alexander Kristoff enjoyed a successful 2020 with a stage win at the Tour de France, a day in yellow and third in the Tour of Flanders but the 33-year-old believes the addition of Matteo Trentin into the UAE Team Emirates line-up will boost his own Classis chances.

In the last few years, Kristoff has cut an isolated figure for his team in the Spring races - although Fernando Gaviria was instrumental in his 2019 Gent-Wevelgem win - but with UAE Team Emirates recruiting Trentin from the defunct CCC team, Kristoff finally has the foil he has been looking for.

At the 2020 Tour of Flanders, for example, Kristoff was forced to fend for himself, and while the Norwegian admits the Julian Alaphilippe, Wout Van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel were on another level, the former Milan-San Remo and Flanders winner thinks that he and Trentin can dovetail together in the major one-day races and combine to take on the next generation of Classics stars.

“Those three were on another level and then there was a group behind that was trying but we weren’t competitive against the first group. Alaphilippe crashed and I had a chance for third. I hope that this year we can be closer and that’s my dream scenario. With Matteo I now have one extra teammate in the finale who can hopefully make a difference,” Kirstoff said during a media day at the UAE Team Emirates training camp.

“Our Classics team has been strengthened with Trentin coming in and I look forward to working with him. He can be another guy for the final and I remember when I had Luca Paolini as a teammate and it was really helpful to have more guys in the final. Hopefully, we can work together and he’s a huge name for the Classics.”

At 33, Kristoff is closer to the end of his career than the start but the canny all-rounder still has the ability to strike out and take major wins, as he showed in Nice during the Tour de France last year. His best seasons came between 2014 and 2015, when he won his two Monuments, but he has consistently provided his teams with major wins throughout his career. He puts his consistency down to luck but also a willingness to remain motivated and hardworking during the winter months.

“I still dream of winning big races but if I don’t have that level then I hope that I can still help the younger generation achieve big victories in the team. When I was younger I remember how important Paolini was to me for getting me to the right spot for the sprints. If I can do something similar that would be great in the final years of my career. In 2015 I felt unbeatable and I felt that everything was going my way. I won about 20 races that year. I hope that I still have some good years but it might be hard to top that season.”

“I’ve been lucky not to get sick or really injured in my career so far. I’ve never had a point in my career when I’ve had to stop for months. I’ve never had to stop for months and miss training and I’ve never broken anything, knock on wood, so I’m lucky that way. I also train consistently each year and have done the same training. Now there’s a younger generation coming up and it’s getting harder but I still managed to pull off one good win last year.”

Along with targeting the Spring Classics, the Norwegian has also been named on the long-list for the Tour de France. Experts believe that there are potentially eight stages for the sprinters in this year’s race and while Kristoff is cautiously optimistic he knows that the team’s main focus will be on securing Tadej Pogacar’s second straight overall win in Paris.

“The long-list for the Tour has 11 names on there so it’s not 100 per cent sure that I’ll be there. We have the overall winner from last year so we’ll try and defend that with Tadej. We’ll see if I get a spot or not. If I’m there then for sure I’ll try and win stages and contribute to keeping him safe, and go for stages when I have the chance. If I go to the Tour then I probably won’t have much support in the sprints so maybe it will be like in 2020, good on the stage that I won and quite good on the last stage but not really there for the other sprints. It’s a bit of a gamble if you’re in the Tour alone but 2020 was a success and if I get the chance to ride the Tour again then I will be very happy,” he said.

    Two decorated veterans face off at Lambeau Field, while the best of the next generation play in Kansas City. Who makes the Super Bowl? Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers met earlier this season and the Buccaneers emerged as victors. Photograph: Mark LoMoglio/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay PackersSunday, 3.05pm ET/8.05pm GMT What the Buccaneers need to do to win: Surprisingly for two quarterbacks who have ruled the NFL for much of the century, there isn’t a lot of history to go on between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers – this will be only their fourth meeting as starters. Brady won their previous game, a 38-10 beatdown in Week 6 of this season, when the defense harried Rodgers all day, sacking him five times. Rodgers, who has been mostly flawless since, is unlikely to be bullied again though. So Tampa Bay may have to beat the Packers in a shootout, hoping their formidable offensive weapons all click at once. That will put pressure on backup Bucs guard Aaron Stinnie, who made his first ever NFL start against the Saints last week (and did pretty well). What the Packers needs to do to win: Like the Buccaneers, the Packers have a weakened offensive line. It held up well enough against the best defense in the league, the Rams, last week but Los Angeles’ biggest threat, Aaron Donald, was hampered by a rib injury. Rodgers has been so good this year that it’s hard to see him being outscored by the Buccaneers if he gets enough protection. Some have argued that the frigid Lambeau Field will hand the Packers a big advantage over a warm-weather team like Tampa Bay. But Tom Brady played plenty of games in the New England winter and that seemed to work out fine for him. Key player: Rob Gronkowski, tight end, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronk’s best days are behind him and he is no longer the unstoppable force he was a few years ago. So his importance in this game lies not so much in his abilities but who he matches up against. If the Packers have one obvious weakness, it’s their linebackers. Look for Brady to go back to a familiar safety blanket and find Gronk in the middle of the field as this game goes on. Prediction: Packers. The Buccaneers struggled to shake off 7-9 Washington in the wildcard round and were helped by a series of Drew Brees turnovers against the Saints last week. Brady and his new teammates gel much more than they did at the start of the season, but are still not the threat they should be, given their talent. I don’t think they’re at the level where they can beat Rodgers and Davante Adams this time around. Buffalo Bills at Kansas City ChiefsSunday, 6.40pm ET/11.40pm GMT Patrick Mahomes is the reigning Super Bowl MVP. Photograph: Jason Behnken/AP What the Bills need to do to win: The Chiefs can do so much damage, so quickly, through the air with the likes of Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill that encouraging them to go to the run game, perhaps by not packing the box, is one option. Josh Allen has evolved beyond recognition in a short space of time, partly because of the array of weapons he has, from the almost impossible to cover Stefon Diggs to Cole Beasley to tight end Dawson Knox. The Bills will need to keep that chemistry going on Sunday. What the Chiefs need to do to win: As mentioned above, Allen’s progress this season has been extraordinary and he is no longer the turnover machine he was. But he still makes mistakes and the Chiefs’ standout defensive talents, whether it is Tyrann Matthieu or Chris Jones, are capable of forcing him into making errors. If the Bills do manage to make the Chiefs turn to the run game, the fitness of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, returning from injury, could be telling. Key player: Patrick Mahomes, quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes is the best player in the NFL, so he is the most important player in any game he plays. But his impact on Sunday feels particularly telling. Mahomes was forced out of last week’s win over the Browns due to concussion – and he has been limited in practice – but he will almost certainly start. The question is what version of Mahomes plays. The concussion doesn’t appear to have been too damaging (at least in the short-term) but more worrying for the Chiefs is the fact that Mahomes is also suffering from turf toe. Mahomes is no Lamar Jackson, he won’t scorch you for 50 yards, but his mobility and ability to beat the rush is an important part of his game. Prediction: Bills. A fully fit Mahomes beats Allen 90% of the time. But a limited Mahomes, who has been very good rather than great in his recent games, is a different proposition. The lingering effects of the concussion and his reduced mobility will hand this one to the Bills … just.