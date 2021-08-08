Kristin DeVaul is North Marion's new principal

Aug. 8—RACHEL — When it comes to hiring local, it's hard to find someone more homegrown than Kristin DeVaul.

After the untimely retirement of North Marion High School's principal, Rusty DeVito, the question of who would fill her seat swirled around the county. For many, it was hard to imagine DeVito's replacement would be anyone other than DeVaul.

DeVaul was born and raised in Marion County and grew up in Mannington. She attended Blackshere Elementary School, went on to Mannington Middle School and graduated from North Marion with the class of 2001.

"I've always been passionate about education and I think that being educated can be transformational for people," DeVaul said. "There so much power in having knowledge about things, it opens all kinds of doors."

After high school, she stuck with her passion and stuck with her county. DeVaul studied education at Fairmont State University and landed a job as the Volleyball coach at NMHS.

After getting that position, Judd Ashcraft, principal of NMHS at the time, persuaded DeVaul to pursue a teaching position at her alma mater.

"I taught at North Marion for 10 years before I moved over to administration," DeVaul said. "I taught Spanish for five years and history for five years."

While serving in the classroom, DeVaul saw some things that she wanted to change at North Marion she couldn't accomplish from a teaching position.

"I came to a point where I knew I was still impactful in the classroom, but there were changes I wanted to make," DeVaul said. "I needed to move myself to a higher level in order to have overreaching changes for the whole school and not just my classroom.

"I jumped not because I didn't want to teach anymore," she continued, "I just felt like I could make a different impact as an administrator."

Former Principal DeVito was diagnosed with cancer during the past school year. In the few times during the pandemic she had the ability to be in public, DeVaul was by her side.

For most of the previous school year, DeVaul — who was one of two assistant principals at NMHS — was thrust into principal duties, but DeVito prepared her and was with her at every step.

"Mrs. DeVito is a mentor to me, she is a role model to me, she's my friend and eventually became like a second mother," DeVaul said. "I think the world of her and I will do everything in my power to fill her shoes."

As a native of Marion County, Mannington and NMHS, DeVaul has an advantage going into the job of principal.

"Being a graduate gives me a deep sense of the traditions and the history of the school," DeVaul said. "Now that I'm sitting in the principal's office, I want to make it a point to give the history of the school, those community relations and traditions an extra look."

DeVaul said that's what defines the saying painted above the main door to the school, "We come as strangers, we leave as friends."

As she preps for the fall term and the uncertainty on the horizon brought by COVID-19's ever-changing restrictions and the growing threat of the Delta variant, DeVaul remains enthused to welcome the students later this month.

"I'm excited to be in a leadership position to work with students who come from the families we service," DeVaul said. "I've never crossed paths with more supportive people who are ready to roll up their sleeves and help wherever it's needed."

Continuing in DeVito's footsteps, DeVaul hopes to remain approachable to both students and parents.

"That's how you have a successful school, it becomes a community school and all stakeholders feel like they have ownership," DeVaul said.

Marion County School Superintendent Donna Hage is confident DeVaul is the right person for the position and knows she'll carry on the spirit of NMHS.

"Kristin DeVaul brings such an energy and determination to serve the community that has made her the hardworking leader and advocate for the students and staff [she is] today," Hage said. "She has defined short term and long term goals that pull together the traditions of NMHS and forward thinking."

North Marion will host freshman orientation Aug. 18 at 5:30 p.m. as well as a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the same time.

