Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel to Co-Host Wicked in Concert Special on PBS

Get ready to defy gravity!

PBS's forthcoming Wicked in Concert special will be co-hosted by the musical's original Broadway stars Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, Deadline reports.

Other familiar names slated to perform include Tony winners Rita Moreno, Cynthia Erivo, Gavin Creel, and Ali Stroker, along with Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles. Fans of the beloved musical can expect to hear some of their favorite musical numbers, including "The Wizard and I," "Defying Gravity," "Popular," "Wonderful," "No Good Deed," "For Good," and "As Long As You're Mine."

"The concert is designed as a celebration of the return of Broadway following the 16-month Covid pandemic shutdown," Deadline reports. "This special will feature reimagined, never-before-heard Wicked musical arrangements created by music director and conductor Luke Frazier just for this broadcast."

Performances will be filmed in multiple locations including Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and New York City.

Wicked, which opened on Broadway in 2003, is the fifth longest-running show in Broadway history. The special event premieres amidst the musical's long-awaited return to the stage.

Wicked in Concert will air nationwide August 29 at 9 p.m. EST on PBS, PBS.org, and the PBS Video App.