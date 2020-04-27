Report: Kristin Cavallari says she and Jay Cutler separated the day their possibly forced Bahamas isolation ended

As it turns out, being trapped for three weeks in the Bahamas due to a coronavirus pandemic might not be the best environment for a relationship.

In a legal response to former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler’s divorce filing, reality star Kristin Cavallari claimed that the couple actually separated on April 7, according to E! News. Cutler had claimed April 21 as the couple’s separation date.

April 7 is notable as the day the couple returned from a vacation in the Bahamas that an eagle-eyed Twitter user noted may have been longer than initially planned. Basically, as international travel was shut down amid the pandemic, the couple were posting Instagram pics of their vacation while a companion talked about how he missed home and Cutler posted a “Cast Away” reference.

Eventually, once they were given a “short window” to return home, the couple pounced and landed in Nashville on April 7.

The couple filing for divorce on April 21 is also notable as it is two weeks after their return date. Two weeks is also the recommended time for self-isolation after returning from a foreign country amid the pandemic. The couple eventually announced the split on April 26, after 10 years of being together.

The debate over the separation date is just one of the points of contention in the ex-couple’s divorce filings, with custody of their three children and divvying up the couple’s assets also reportedly on the table. Cavallari reportedly claims “inappropriate marital conduct” among the grounds for divorce, though she didn’t provide any details.

Cutler is reportedly requesting joint custody of their children and an enforcement of their prenuptial agreement, while Cavallari wants primary custody, child support and a life insurance policy in which she is listed as sole beneficiary.

