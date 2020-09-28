Kristie Ahn vs Serena Williams, French Open first round: live score and latest updates

02:48 PM

Ahn 6-7 (2-7) 0-3 Williams* (*denotes next server)

Ahn is not the sort to stop running but Williams is just too good, pulling her out of position and then going back behind. She does get on the board at 15-30 but a double fault brings up two break points.

The first is saved as Williams nets. Ahn then follows up a deep return by rushing to the net and saving the second.

Here's a third though and Ahn's power deserts her as she nets.

WILLIAMS NETS

02:42 PM

Ahn* 6-7 (2-7) 0-2 Williams (*denotes next server)

This could be over quite quickly. Williams races to a hold to love.

02:41 PM

Ahn 6-7 (2-7) 0-1 Williams* (*denotes next server)

That's a tough one to take for Ahn. She didn't do a whole lot wrong but once Williams was able to cut down the error count she could close out the set.

Ahn immediately finds herself up against in this second set at break down. And when she goes long with the return, Williams is in control.

WILLIAMS BREAKS

02:37 PM

Brit watch

It's a battle for Liam Broady out on court 10. He's lost the opening set 6-2 to Vesely.

02:35 PM

*Ahn 6-7 (2-7) Williams (*denotes next server)

One of the best rallies of the match. Williams turns defence into attack, finishing with a forehand winner. Ahn goes wide on the next to give her opponent four set points. And she needs just one chance, and one ace to wrap things up.

OPENING SET WILLIAMS

02:33 PM

*Ahn 6-6 Williams (*denotes next server)

Ace Williams. And then the mini-break. Here's a first dropshot of the match for Williams but Ahn is there quick as a flash for a cross-court winner. 1-2.

Too good by Ahn, moving Williams from one side of the court to the other and beating her with a forehand. 2-2. Back-to-back points for Williams and they switch ends at 4-2.

02:28 PM

Ahn 6-6 Williams* (*denotes next server)

Right then Ahn, what have you got in your locker? 30-0 is a good start. And then quick feet and confident shots force Williams into a mistake into the tramlines for 40-0.

A whipped forehand gets Williams out of trouble on the next but she then nets, holding her racket in position post shot and staring in frustration. Tie-break it is.

02:24 PM

*Ahn 5-6 Williams (*denotes next server)

That's clever, Williams gets her opponent on the run and then puts the ball back behind her. She rushes in on the next serve to put away Ahn's return for 40-0. And another powerful serve rounds off the game. Williams stepping things up when it matters. Like all good champions do.

Eyes on the prize

02:20 PM

Ahn 5-5 Williams* (*denotes next server)

Williams making her opponent work for this set, putting the ball back in court and daring her to make a mistake. It's working at 0-30. A fierce cross-court forehand moves her into pole position with three break points.

First one drifts long of the baseline. Ahn then can't get her return down the line to drop inside the line.

WILLIAMS BREAKS

02:17 PM

*Ahn 5-4 Williams (*denotes next server)

All that work. Undone. In mere moments. Unperturbed by that break, Ahn races into a 0-40 lead and as another extended rally ends with Williams nudging wide, Ahn is serving for the set.

AHN BREAKS

Can she nudge ahead?

