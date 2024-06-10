Kristiansen to return to Leicester City but Bologna open to future deal

Bologna have decided not to activate the buy option on Victor Kristiansen but could return to Leicester City with a cheaper offer, reports suggest.

The 21-year-old Danish left back decided to leave the Foxes last summer following the arrival of Enzo Maresca, unconvinced about the Italian coach’s suggestion that he adapt to a left-sided centre back in a three-man backline, preferring to develop as a full back.

Kristiansen joined Bologna on a loan deal with a €15m buy option attached and showed a number of positives under Thiago Motta, providing four assists across 32 Serie A appearances. He played a key role in their historic charge to the Champions League, seeing over 2300 minutes of league action.

Kristiansen situation

TMW highlights how Bologna do not intend to activate Kristiansen’s €15m buy option, meaning that he’ll return to Leicester in the coming weeks. Despite that, a return to Italy could still be on the horizon after the European Championship.

The Rossoblu could return to the Foxes with a lower offer for the 21-year-old, whose contract with the newly promoted side expires in June 2028.