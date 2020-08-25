Kristian Winfield: How to fix the 76ers: Trade for Chris Paul and hire Jeff Van Gundy

The Philadelphia 76ers have fired Brett Brown, and he owns his fair share of the franchise’s disappointment over the past three years.

The Process didn’t make progress: Brown’s pregame playoff speeches couldn’t motivate a pebble. He never established an identity on either end of the floor. He didn’t hold players accountable, and he never established clear roles for his players.

Ultimately, he never maximized the talent that was on his roster. Those are the words of his own players, as well as coaching legend Larry Brown.

But the Sixers’ issues stem higher than their head coach. Philadelphia’s roster is flawed. That much falls on GM Elton Brand.