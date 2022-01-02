Kristian Wilkerson's first NFL TD prompts plenty of N'Keal Harry takes

Everyone had same reaction after Wilkerson's first NFL TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kristian Wilkerson made an immediate impact for the New England Patriots in his first NFL start.

The 24-year-old wide receiver was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He took the place of third-year wideout N'Keal Harry, who was a healthy scratch for the Week 17 matchup.

Wilkerson, who went undrafted in 2020, made his presence felt in the first half with three catches for 22 yards and his first career touchdown.

Kristian Wilkerson's first career TD!



— New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 2, 2022

With that TD grab, Wilkerson tallied more catches in a game (three) than Harry has had all season (two). NFL Twitter couldn't help but point out the obvious improvement for the Pats offense that resulted from choosing Wilkerson over the 2019 first-round draft pick.

Kristian Wilkerson already looks like an upgrade over N'Keal Harry for the Patriots. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 2, 2022

Kristian Wilkerson, called up from the practice squad to replace N'Keal Harry: 3 targets, 3 catches, 22 yards, and his first career NFL touchdown — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 2, 2022

Kristian Wilkerson: 1 TD in 2 games



N'Keal Harry: 0 TDs in 11 games — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 2, 2022

Kristian Wilkerson already has more catches (3) than any N'Keal Harry game this season. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) January 2, 2022

Kristian Wilkerson has three catches in 26 minutes of action.



N'Keal Harry's season-high in receptions is two. — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) January 2, 2022

Kristian Wilkerson to N'Keal Harry pic.twitter.com/NQ7Bgq9kBT — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 2, 2022

Kristian Wilkerson already has as many catches as N'Keal Harry did last week playing 61 offensive snaps. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) January 2, 2022

Kristian Wilkerson today 3 catches, 1 touchdown with 27:20 of game action.

N'Keal Harry's season highs this season 2 catches. 0 touchdowns — Matt Vautour (@MattVautour424) January 2, 2022

Wilkerson >>>> Nâ€™Keal Harry — Rich Keefe (@Keefe21) January 2, 2022

Kristian Wilkerson through a quarter and a half: 3 catches, 22 yards and a touchdown.



N'Keal Harry in 2021: 12 catches, 184 yards and 0 touchdowns.



Wilkerson certainly making a case that he can be relied upon in January if WR room gets thin. #Patriots — Ryan Spagnoli (@Ryan_Spags) January 2, 2022

3 targets, 3 catches, 1 TD for practice squad call-up WR Kristian Wilkerson. Not great for N'Keal Harry. Not great at all. 21-3 #Patriots — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 2, 2022

Wilkerson found the end zone again on the Patriots' opening drive of the second half.

Harry simply hasn't panned out for the Patriots, and his struggles may have reached a tipping point with last week's key drop vs. the Buffalo Bills. If Wilkerson continues to prove himself as a valuable weapon for rookie quarterback Mac Jones, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him take Harry's spot on the postseason roster.

The Patriots will wrap up their regular season next Sunday in Miami.