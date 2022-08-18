Kristian Wilkerson reportedly suffers concussion from vicious joint practice hit

New England Patriots wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson reportedly suffered a concussion after absorbing a vicious hit from Carolina Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson on a kickoff on Wednesday.

The Athletic’s NFL insider, Jeff Howe, reported the news on Wednesday night.

There were differing opinions on whether the hit was dirty or not, but there was no questioning that Robinson’s behavior in the aftermath was completely out of line.

While Wilkerson was still lying on the ground, the Panthers’ cornerback stood over him and celebrated. Panthers coach Matt Rhule admitted he didn’t see the hit, but he did see Robinson standing over Wilkerson, which led to the team tossing him out of practice.

But the situation could possibly elevate with news of Wilkerson suffering a concussion.

Howe wrote:

“Patriots WR Kristian Wilkerson suffered a concussion today during the team’s joint practice with the Panthers, per source. Kenny Robinson hit Wilkerson during a kickoff drill then stood over him, causing a brawl between the teams. Wilkerson was carted off.”

The bad blood could still be boiling between the Patriots and Panthers heading into their preseason game on Friday night. But this latest incident ended with Wilkerson getting hurt and a fight between players spilling over into the stands.

It hasn’t been a good look for either team. Here’s to hoping that somehow, someway, they bury the hatchet before game day.

