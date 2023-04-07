The Ravens have re-signed linebacker Kristian Welch, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The team did not place an restricted free agent tender on him, so he will returned on a non-RFA deal.

Welch, 24, has spent three seasons in Baltimore, appearing in 43 games. He is a core special teams player.

In his career, Welch has played 44 defensive snaps and 891 on special teams.

He has 21 career tackles.

Kristian Welch re-signs with Ravens originally appeared on Pro Football Talk