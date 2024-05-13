Kristian Fulton sounds off on getting fresh start with Chargers

After four seasons with the Titans, where he first began his NFL career, Kristian Fulton felt it was time for a new home and signed with the Chargers.

“It’s been great,” Fulton said at his media availability. “I feel like everybody is really on the same page here so they’ve made it easy for everyone with a fresh start here so they can come in and really make it a smooth transition.”

Fulton, a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, recorded 25 pass breakups and four interceptions throughout four seasons in Tennessee.

Fulton has showcased the skillset to stick with starting wide receivers.

However, recurring injuries hindered Fulton’s tenure with the Titans, forcing him to miss 26 of 67 games. He is also coming off the worst season of his career, but Fulton believes being in Los Angeles will revitalize his play.

“I think what attracted me, obviously I think the coaching staff is excellent, I think they have all the pieces to be a successful team as far as [Jim] Harbaugh, [Jesse] Minter,” Fulton said. “I felt really comfortable with the schemes that they were going to bring in.

“I felt like it was just a great opportunity just to get a fresh start,” Fulton added. “I wanted to go somewhere where the coaches have the same mindset to win. That’s all I’ve been around, so that’s pretty much what led me here.”

Fulton has steadily been adapting to the new scheme and defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale has been pleased with what he has seen out of him.

“I’ll be honest with you, he’s got kind of the rookie mentality, ‘Coach, teach me. Whatever it is, I want to learn, I want to get better at this,'” Clinkscale said. “This is a new lease on life for him and you see it out there.”

“…..He moves really fluid, you could tell he’s experienced, he’s able to adjust, he’s able to put it in our language fast and he’s a pro.”

Fulton has yet to make a significant mark since entering the league but is working toward changing that.

“I got something to prove every year,” Fulton said. “In my opinion, it wasn’t my best year last year on the field.

“Like I said, every time I step on the field that’s got to be my mindset, to prove a point and that’s what I’m here to do,” Fulton added. “Just make the most of this year.”

