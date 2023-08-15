How Kristian Fulton, Sean Murphy-Bunting found 'sweet spot' to cure Titans' secondary woes

Tennessee Titans defensive backs Kristian Fulton and Sean Murphy-Bunting are between phases.

"They’re still young," Titans defensive backs coach Chris Harris told The Tennessean. "I think Kristian’s in his fourth year and Sean’s in his fifth year. That’s not young, but it’s not old, either. It’s kind of right there in the sweet spot."

The Titans' young-but-not-that-young cornerbacks are preparing for their biggest test of the preseason: a pair of joint practices against a Minnesota Vikings offense led by All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson that ranked in the top 5 in passing yards last season.

As Fulton heads into the last year of his rookie contract with the Titans and Murphy-Bunting tries to prove himself after signing a one-year deal in March, opportunities like these are chances to prove that the sweet spot Harris referred to is about more than just their age.

"Me and him, we’ve just been building together," Fulton said. "I feel like we’re kind of in the same position. We’ve been trying to prove ourselves in this league. We’ve shown that we can play with the top guys. We’re just trying to build off each other on and off the field. I feel like we’ve kind of grown together."

Growing as teammates and partners

Murphy-Bunting and Fulton have used each other as sounding boards throughout training camp. Harris says he sees the two talking on the sidelines after every drive, comparing notes on what they're seeing. Murphy-Bunting explained those conversations function like focus groups, with one player outlining what he did on a play and the other workshopping what he might've done differently.

Fulton didn't have a sounding board like Murphy-Bunting in his first three years in Nashville. He played with veterans Malcolm Butler, Desmond King and Jackrabbit Jenkins early in his career and featured in a young cornerback room lacking a veteran presence last season.

Now he and Murphy-Bunting are becoming veterans together. Fulton ramped up the focus this offseason by adding muscle to his frame, hiring a personal chef to correct his diet and making sure he's the kind of person who shows up in meetings and can set a good example for younger teammates.

Murphy-Bunting has a different role. As the only significant contributor in the Titans' secondary who has ever played for another NFL team, he can provide outside perspective to players who've only ever experienced pro football in Nashville.

"I help as needed," he said. "That just goes to show because I played multiple positions in multiple situations in different games, different teams. I’m just really helping when I can."

If last season was any indication, help is needed. Murphy-Bunting was the lone veteran addition to a secondary that allowed the most passing yards in the NFL. The unit has looked improved and held its own against Titans receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks during training camp, but the battle against Jefferson and the Vikings' receivers should be much more revealing.

Both Murphy-Bunting and Fulton are going into the practices with the Vikings having familiarity with their opponents. Fulton and Jefferson were teammates at LSU. Murphy-Bunting knew Vikings receivers K.J. Osborn and Trishton Jackson from growing up in Michigan.

It's against those familiar faces that the Titans' cornerbacks will get to show off whatever growth they've achieved. Because even if he's the new face in the room, Murphy-Bunting already doesn't want the secondary to be defined by last season's struggles.

"The only thing that matters is the game," he said. "You can come out with preseason rankings all you want and things like that but from what I know, unless it’s changed, preseason rankings don’t guarantee you anything."

