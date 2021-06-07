Kristi Toliver with a Deep 3 vs. Indiana Fever
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kristi Toliver (Los Angeles Sparks) with a Deep 3 vs. Indiana Fever, 06/03/2021
Kristi Toliver (Los Angeles Sparks) with a Deep 3 vs. Indiana Fever, 06/03/2021
The team announcing Logan Paul's bout versus Floyd Mayweather gave the boxer's brother some real talk.
Jonquel Jones scored 31 points on 12-of-16 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds to help the Connecticut Sun beat the New York Liberty 85-64 on Saturday night. Brionna Jones had 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals and DeWanna Bonner scored 13 points for Connecticut (8-2). Jonquel Jones scored 10 points in a 15-0 run to close the first half and open the second quarter that gave the Sun a 52-37 lead and New York (5-4) trailed by at least nine the rest of the way.
Erica Wheeler (Los Angeles Sparks) with an And One vs. Indiana Fever, 06/03/2021
Japanese gymnast Kohei Uchimura, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, is headed for his fourth straight Olympic Games after clinching a place on the national team on Sunday with a tie-breaking point. Uchimura, 32, long so dominant in the sport he's been known as "King Kohei," has opted this time to only compete in the horizontal bar to give his battered body a break, meaning he will not be taking part in the all-around competitions he once ruled. The holder of a total of seven Olympic medals, at the 2016 Rio Summer Games he became the first male gymnast in 44 years to win back-to-back Olympic all-around titles.
They played overseas, ended their seasons, flew to Minnesota, went through COVID protocols and only then — fatigued and jet-lagged — started practicing with the remade Minnesota Lynx. Kayla McBride, the Lynx's top free-agent signing, arrived just in time to play in the regular-season opener, but not in time to know the plays. Napheesa Collier, their rising star, missed three games, and on ...
With very little change of expression, Kawhi Leonard altered the Los Angeles Clippers' playoff fortunes. Leonard narrowly missed a triple-double, finishing with 28 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, to help the Clippers finish off the Dallas Mavericks 126-111 on Sunday in Game 7 of the first-round series. ''It's all about the moment,'' Leonard said.
"Nobody else is Serena out here," Serena Williams says, and that's why she's in the hunt for another title.
Denver's injury-riddled backcourt will have to shift fast to slow Devin Booker's scorching playoff debut.
LeBron was hurt. He never truly trusted the injured ankle that cost him virtually all of the second half of the season.
Johnson put his executive hat back on in a scathing takedown of Dennis Schroder.
Patrick Cantlay finished his long day with some of his best golf, running off three straight birdies to close out a 5-under 67 and the lead Friday in the rain-delayed Memorial. “We're out there for such a long time today that you could fall asleep at the wheel a little bit,” said Cantlay, who won the Memorial two years ago. Cantlay was at 8-under 136 on the refurbished Muirfield Village, where the rough is thicker and denser than usual and the rain that washed out nearly half of the opening round didn't help.
Royce O'Neale (Utah Jazz) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 06/02/2021
With a fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul looming, some fans are asking whether the increasing number of celebrity exhibition bouts is reducing the sport to a carnival-style sideshow. Sunday's bout in Miami is expected to be a one-sided battle in favor of Mayweather (50-0) despite Paul (0-1) being about 50 pounds (23 kg) heavier, 6 inches (15 cm) taller and 18 years younger than 44-year-old Mayweather, a new grandfather. But while purists and pros like Saul "Canelo" Alvarez say the trend is simply a dangerous money grab, some of the sport's most influential names argue that the rising tide of interest lifts all boats.
Bruins center Patrice Bergeron and Islanders coach Barry Trotz engaged in a little gamesmanship prior to a pivotal Game 5 at TD Garden.
Jon Rahm's forced withdrawal from Memorial due to COVID-19 mixes elements of truth and grace
Kinley was the football captain and his class president at Navy. He was denied a request to delay his service to pursue an NFL career.
Peter King shares his simple solution to solve the drama between the Packers and Aaron Rodgers.
San Francisco Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper and ex-MLB player will be stepping away from the booth to undergo chemotherapy.
Were the Patriots serious suitors for Julio Jones? These reports shed light on why a New England trade didn't materialize before the Titans added the star wide receiver.
With MLB's crackdown on pitching substances shedding a spotlight on Gerrit Cole, it may be the latest situation Yankees' Aaron Boone has to deal with alongside his team's mediocre play.