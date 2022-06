Motley Fool

Over the past year or two, investors have seen a number of popular stocks carry out well-publicized stock splits. For instance, Amazon completed a 20-for-1 stock split on June 6, Shopify is planning a 10-for-1 stock split on June 28, and Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) 20-for-1 stock split is scheduled to occur on July 15. Historically, stock splits have been a sign of management's confidence in the company's ability to keep growing and investors become bullish as well.