Kristi Toliver with a 3-pointer vs. Atlanta Dream
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kristi Toliver (Los Angeles Sparks) with a 3-pointer vs. Atlanta Dream, 08/19/2021
Kristi Toliver (Los Angeles Sparks) with a 3-pointer vs. Atlanta Dream, 08/19/2021
Brittney Griner goes off for 30 points and 12 rebounds as Phoenix beat Washington, 77-64.
Warriors fans everywhere have missed watching Klay Thompson make shots like this.
A new trade suggestion has the Philadelphia 76ers moving Ben Simmons to the Sacramento Kings in a 3-team trade.
DeChambeau had quite the colorful scorecard on Thursday.
LeBron James is not a fan of the NBA 2K22 ratings given to Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry.
Football player will step away from Team USA
DJ noticed something with his driver and made the last-minute move before his tee time.
The Golden State Warriors won 39 games last season, will they surpass that total this year? See their 2021-22 early win total projection from oddsmakers.
Nets forward Kevin Durant sits down with Draymond Green to talk about his decisions to leave the Warriors and the Thunder.
Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for an offensive comment he made during Tuesday's telecast
The former Clemson forward’s deal comes after his performance during the NBA Summer League.
Before Monday, several NFL teams hovered in the vicinity of 100 percent vaccination rate. The Falcons got there first. It didn’t happen because they convinced their lingering holdouts to get the vaccine. Per a league source, the Falcons made it to full vaccination among all players by cutting their two unvaccinated players. Other teams in [more]
After the 49ers got rid of quarterback Josh Rosen, the rest of the NFL passed on him as well. Rosen went unclaimed on waivers today, according to Field Yates of ESPN. That makes the 24-year-old Rosen an unrestricted free agent, free to sign with any team, but at this point it’s entirely possible that no [more]
The Pistons infamously picked Darko Milicic over Carmelo Anthony with the No. 2 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.
Eagles vs. Patriots: 7 big takeaways from Philadelphia's second preseason loss
Four skirmishes broke out Thursday, the second and final day of joint practices between the Titans and Bucs ahead of their preseason game Saturday.
Kayla Harrison dominates Genah Fabian at the PFL Playoffs to advance to final of the 2021 season.
Jalen Hurd's latest injury makes the wide receiver's already unclear future with the #49ers even murkier.
Nearly all of the Knicks’ free agent contracts this summer contain a team option in the final season.
Recruiting notes on Kentucky’s outlook for the 2022 class, the next player to commit to the Wildcats, the latest with Emoni Bates, and more.