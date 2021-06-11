Kristi Toliver with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics

The Telegraph

Maria Sakkari stunned defending champion Iga Swiatek to become the fourth first-time semi-finalist at the French Open. Swiatek burst onto the global stage in October by winning her first grand slam title in spectacular style and found herself this time as the only player in the quarter-finals previously to have gone further at any slam. The Pole was on a winning streak at Roland Garros of 11 matches and 22 sets but a right thigh problem appeared to affect her as she fell to a 6-4, 6-4 defeat by