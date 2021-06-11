Kristi Toliver with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics
Kristi Toliver (Los Angeles Sparks) with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics, 06/10/2021
Ariel Atkins shot 70% from the floor as she tallied 23 PTS in Washington's win over L.A. Atkins also added in 5 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL and 1 BLK.
Maria Sakkari stunned defending champion Iga Swiatek to become the fourth first-time semi-finalist at the French Open. Swiatek burst onto the global stage in October by winning her first grand slam title in spectacular style and found herself this time as the only player in the quarter-finals previously to have gone further at any slam. The Pole was on a winning streak at Roland Garros of 11 matches and 22 sets but a right thigh problem appeared to affect her as she fell to a 6-4, 6-4 defeat by
Emmy-winning actor Joe Morton (Scandal) is set as a lead opposite Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut and LaToya Luckett in Fox drama series Our Kind of People, from writer/executive producer Karin Gist (Star, Mixed-ish) and executive producer Lee Daniels (Empire, Star). Written by Gist inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s provocative, critically praised book Our Kind of […]
Draymond called out the league after watching how the Kevin Durant-PJ Tucker incident was handled.
Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal and reality TV star Shaunie O'Neal first got together at the start of the '00s and were married for nine years before they divorced in 2011. While they're no longer a couple, they still share five children. The two have three sons—Myles, 24, Shareef, 21, and Shaqir, 18—and two daughters—Amirah, 19, and Me'arah, 15. Shaquille O'Neal's third daughter, Taahirah, 24, is from his relationship with ex Arnetta Yardbourgh.Unsurprisingly, a few of Shaq's kids are follow
Will the Celtics trade Kemba Walker this offseason? Amid reports that his Boston tenure could be over, here are five hypothetical deals for the C's to consider involving the veteran guard.
Jrue Holiday made a go-ahead driving layup with 11.4 seconds left and the Milwaukee Bucks edged the Brooklyn Nets 86-83 on Thursday night to pull within 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Kevin Durant’s 3-point attempt to tie bounced off the rim as the horn sounded. Game 4 of the series is Sunday in Milwaukee.
As Devin Booker continues his hot play for the Phoenix Suns, we dig into the vault to reflect on his inspiration - his sister, Mya Powell - and how her love and support drives him to succeed.
Grant Liffmann ranks the Warriors' five best bargain free agent signings.
The Nets lost a hard-fought Game 3 to the Milwaukee Bucks 86-83, as the series is now 2-1 in favor of Brooklyn.
Ahead of the 2021 NBA draft lottery, we project first-round picks for all 30 teams with a mock draft based on current NBA standings.
Holmgren beat out players like Jaden Hardy, Jabari Smith Jr. and Patrick Baldwin Jr. for the top honor on Wednesday.
Kelly Oubre just might have a bunch of suitors in free agency.
There's a perception LeBron James, his agent (Rich Paul) and his NBA team (currently the Lakers) are far too intertwined.
Chris Paul posted a stat line in the Suns' win over Denver that has only been done by himself, Jason Kidd, Magic Johnson and Johnny Moore.
Portland will conduct initial interviews via Zoom, but final talks will be in person.
Celtics rookie Aaron Nesmith surprised his mother with a new car in a heartwarming video posted on Thursday.
It's counterintuitive to a team looking to improve defensively, but D'Antoni might get more out of Lillard.
Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard is reportedly not interested in discussing any NBA head coaching jobs.
He missed Game 1 and the Jazz held on for a win.