Kristi Toliver with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kristi Toliver (Los Angeles Sparks) with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics, 08/24/2021
Kristi Toliver (Los Angeles Sparks) with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics, 08/24/2021
"After exploring a trial separation over the past year and much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage," the couple told PEOPLE in a statement.
The Ravens waived a quarterback to get their roster down to 80 players, currently leaving them with just two healthy signal callers
Dudley announced his retirement as a player and his decision to join the Mavericks coaching staff on Tuesday.
Ranking the Top 22 point guards is a difficult task since the position is loaded with top-notch ball-handlers, elite playmakers and shot-makers.
"I have him at RB9, and in most leagues he's one of the top 5 players overall."
If you thought that Sonya Curry and Dell Curry would have a harmonious divorce after they announced this week that […] The post Dell and Sonya Curry accuse each other of cheating in divorce filings appeared first on TheGrio.
The most recent glimpse of Klay Thompson is not going to do anything to diminish the hopes of Warriors fans.
The pair had been married since 1988.
Notre Dame's Fighting Irish leprechaun is the fourth-most offensive college football mascot in the nation, according to a new survey.
Millsap and J.J. Redick may have the same playbook.
The Celtics have been aggressive this offseason, but not everyone gets the plan.
The Dodgers’ $261 million payroll is twice as much as 15 other teams in MLB, creating a gulf between the haves and have-nots that must be fixed.
Where does new Celtics head coach Ime Udoka want his team to improve? He identified a few key areas Tuesday.
Three Yankees homer and Wandy Peralta saves the game in the ninth, as the Bombers win 5-4 in Atlanta over the Braves.
Dustin Poirier isn't bothered by Conor McGregor's latest Twitter antics.
Jerry Jones, of all people, just exposed the argument that getting a COVID-19 vaccine is a “personal choice” for the selfish nonsense that it is.
When was the last time that you ran? The fastest you possibly can? All out? No stopping? Been a while? […] The post Sha’Carri Richardson responds to Twitter jokes about last-place finish appeared first on TheGrio.
J.R. Smith: student-athlete.
Who are the top running backs available in 2021 fantasy football drafts? Check them all out in our rankings.
The next Galactico may achieve his status soon... while signaling a move for a previous big-money Real Madrid man.