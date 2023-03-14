Kristen Faulkner DQ'd from Strade Bianche after being spotted wearing blood glucose monitor

Kristen Faulkner at Strade Bianche 2023

Kristen Faulkner has been disqualified from Strade Bianche, having originally finished in third place in the Italian 'white roads' Classic. Her relegation is the result of her use of a blood glucose monitor, which could be seen on her arm both during the race and on the podium.

A short statement from the UCI confirmed: "Kristen Faulkner has been disqualified from the 2023 Strade Bianche which took place on 4 March, for breach of article 1.3.006bis of the UCI regulations due to the wearing of a continuous glucose monitoring sensor throughout the event."

"No further sanction other than disqualification will be taken," it said.

Third place now goes to Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Suez), who moves up from fourth in the race, held on 4 March. It was won by Dutch rider Demi Vollering, who outsprinted her SD Worx team-mate Lotte Kopecky on the line, after the pair had overhauled Faulkner, the last survivor of a previous break.

The UCI said last week that it would be looking into the case, after pictures emerged of US rider Faulkner wearing the Supersapiens-style disc on her upper left arm, under her jersey sleeve.

Monitors like this are designed to offer real-time measurements of blood glucose, and as as a reminder issued by the UCI states, they are banned in competition.

Article 1.3.006 of its regulations says: “devices which capture other physiological data, including any metabolic values such as but not limited to glucose or lactate are not authorised in competition”.

A UCI spokesperson said last week: "The UCI has been made aware that Kristen Faulkner (Team Jayco Alula) appears to have been wearing a continuous blood glucose monitor during the Italian UCI Women’s WorldTour event Strade Bianche on 4 March.

“The UCI is currently examining the case and considering applicable procedures and potential consequences.”

In a statement shared on Tuesday, Team Jayco-AlUla said it "acknowledges and accepts" the UCI's decision.

"The team and rider take full responsibility for this situation and apologies for the unfortunate outcome.

"Team Jayco AlUla will work to educate all team members, staff and riders, to ensure such an issue does not occur in the future by analysing in detail the UCI regulations."

Thirty-year-old Faulkner, who hails from Alaska, is in her fourth year as a pro, having begun with Tibco-SVB in 2020. This is her second season in the WorldTour, having signed for Jayco last year (then called BikeExchange-Jayco).

With two stage wins in the Giro Donne and one in the Tour de Suisse, she could count last year as a successful one. Certainly though she will be ruing the loss of her podium place at Strade Bianche, which must count among the biggest results of her career.