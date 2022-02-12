Kristaps Porzingis: I think I’m going to fall in love with Washington

Neil Dalal: Kristaps Porzingis on Washington D.C. “I think I’m going to fall in love with the city honestly.” Says he already knows some good restaurants and knows there are lots of sights

Source: Twitter @NeilDalal96

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Kristaps Porzingis on Washington D.C.

“I think I’m going to fall in love with the city honestly.”

Says he already knows some good restaurants and knows there are lots of sights – 12:55 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kristaps Porzingis: big Washington @Commanders fan. pic.twitter.com/1p5SxayVXe – 12:47 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Dallas has posted a 14-8 record (.636) in games played without Porzingis and over the last three regular seasons, Dallas has posted a 36-22 record (.621) in games played with Doncic and without Porzingis.

Will be interesting to see how he coexists with Brad in a new offense. – 12:44 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Kristaps Porzingis sets the Wizards’ bar for the rest of the season

“We can finish the second part of the season strong and hopefully make some noise. First goal I would say is to make it to at least the play-in tournament and play for a chance to play in the playoffs.” – 12:39 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Wizards have ruled Kristaps Porzingis out for tonight’s game against the Kings. Porzingis has been out since Jan. 29 with a knee injury, but the official designation on the injury report is “trade pending.” – 12:30 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Mavs say Dindwiddie and Bertans will speak to reporters before tonight’s game. Seemingly a good sign that all parties don’t see any hangups in the trade. Porzingis comment about his physical not being final notwithstanding. – 12:21 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Kristaps Porzingis sounds excited to be in DC! #DCAboveAll – 12:18 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

When @TheAthletic asked Kristaps Porzingis what he feels like he has to prove, he answered: “One is staying on the floor consistently. Now that I’m healthy and I’m moving well, that’s the thing I have to prove.” – 12:07 PM

Michael Dugat @mdug

It is interesting seeing a lot of the Wizards fanbase/media reaction to KP … I remember being that excited for him too.

Hope their expectations are more fulfilled than ours. – 11:47 AM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Kristaps Porzingis on his trade from the Mavericks to the Wizards: “At first, it’s always a surprise. You’re never prepared for it, and it’s a roller coaster of emotions. … A lot of good energy, a lot of excitement. … I’m excited to be here in D.C.” – 11:47 AM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kristaps Porzingis at his introductory press conference for the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/Q6ArtGL7iX – 11:28 AM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kristaps Porzingis on if he is a Commanders fan after they changed their name: “100 percent… now it’s perfect [living here].”

He wants to go to some games. Maybe the Commanders can get him a XXXXXL letterman jacket. – 11:24 AM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Kristaps Porzingis said he doesn’t expect to play tonight. He said since the trade is not fully official yet, he watched the Wizards’ shootaround but did not participate. pic.twitter.com/w1lCnTNwXa – 11:24 AM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kristaps Porzingis says he will not debut tonight. His physical is not official and he is still in play-it-safe mode with his right knee. – 11:21 AM

Michael Dugat @mdug

I’ve accepted it, but still give a little headshake every time I think about all the Mavs got for KP.

However, according to 2k Dinwiddie is now tied with Brunson as the second highest rated players on the Mavs (81). So, we got that going for us. – 11:20 AM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kristaps Porzingis says he was in a hyperbaric chamber when he got the call from the Mavs he was being traded. – 11:16 AM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Out with the old, in with the, uh, new. No telling how much Porzingis advertising, apparel, etc. going into the 🗑 now. pic.twitter.com/SYQXaSde0G – 10:57 AM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

🚨🚨🚨New Episode! 🚨🚨🚨

Hollinger & Duncan Show with @Nate Duncan — Special trade deadline extravaganza

We break down Harden-for-Simmons, the surprise Porzingis deal, Derrick White and the pick swap, Sacramento and Indy’s moves, and more!

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/a-f… – 9:55 AM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Washington Wizards executive Tommy Sheppard explained why he made his trade deadline moves, including trading for Kristaps Porzingis. Here’s what Sheppard said. But more importantly, here’s what he meant.

theathletic.com/3126114/2022/0… – 9:06 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Mark Cuban explains decision to trade Kristaps Porzingis #NBA

https://t.co/68lz13iaba pic.twitter.com/3wwopp9y2F – 8:10 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Mark Cuban explains Porzingis trade: “It was that simple, getting two guys who fill roles that we really needed, and the fact that we have played OK without KP” #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 3:31 AM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Wizards executive Tommy Sheppard today explained why he made his trade deadline moves, including trading for Kristaps Porzingis. Here’s what Sheppard said, and what he meant:

theathletic.com/3126114/2022/0… – 10:08 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

The last few days featured a ton of NBA trades, with James Harden, Ben Simmons, Domantas Sabonis, CJ McCollum, Tyrese Haliburton, Kristaps Porzingis, etc. changing teams.

In this must-read article, @NekiasNBA graded every single deal: basketballnews.com/stories/gradin… – 7:56 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Forgot about this. New Wizards big man Kristaps Porzingis has his own Latvian rap song. pic.twitter.com/I1MAkOpM7E – 7:49 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards team president Tommy Sheppard believes the Kristaps Porzingis trade was the type of aggressive move he’d like to make more of in the future. trib.al/gUyZAT4 – 6:16 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Tommy Sheppard said he talked with Bradley Beal after his surgery and said Beal is “excited” about the Wizards’ trade acquisitions

Wes Unseld Jr. set a lofty bar of Beal and Kristaps Porzingis reaching Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic levels – 5:57 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Porzingis aftermath: Facing near future in ‘luxury tax hell,’ Mavs’ quest for No. 2 star begins anew dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:18 PM

Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs

Mark Cuban explains Mavs’ Kristaps Porzingis trade to Wizards as ‘two for one’ at NBA deadline dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:05 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

🏀 More pressure on Harden in Philly or Simmons in Brooklyn?

🏀 The Celtics’ trade for Derrick White

🏀 Porzingis for Dinwiddie and Bertans

#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/6Yu8IC… – 4:00 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Grading the Mavericks’ trade deadline moves: Did Dallas get enough for Kristaps Porzingis? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:38 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Grading the Mavericks’ trade deadline moves: Did Dallas get enough for Kristaps Porzingis? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:33 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

The Harden-Embiid duo, a promising young Pacers core, the confounding Porzingis deal, and more trade deadline takeaways

theringer.com/nba/2022/2/11/… – 2:22 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Live with @George Karl. Come join us.

✅ Nuggets trade deadline

✅ Top 15 coaches list

✅ Harden, Simmons, Kristaps

✅ How do the Nuggets improve from here?

youtube.com/watch?v=a7z9OE… – 2:05 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Newly acquired Wizards forward Kristaps Porzingis will join the team around 3 PM ET, per source. – 1:51 PM

Chase Hughes: Wizards team president Tommy Sheppard believes acquiring Kristaps Porzingis represents the organization taking a “big swing” towards acquiring talent. He said Jerry West told him when he took the job “don’t be afraid to take big swings.” -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / February 11, 2022

Brad Townsend: Last night Mark Cuban told me of Porzingis: “I actually think he’s going to be better with the Wizards than he was with us.” A Wizards source texted: “Too good of a roll to not take the dice.” Hard not to be intoxicated by the Porzingis Potential. Porzingis Reality, however… -via Twitter @townbrad / February 11, 2022

Long-term teammate Luka Doncic, who scored a new career-high of 51 points in Dallas’ win over the LA Clippers Thursday, commented on the trade, which came as a shock for the NBA world. “Obviously, we’re going to miss KP,” Doncic told reporters after the game. “We were building something great here. It didn’t obviously work out”. -via EuroHoops.net / February 11, 2022